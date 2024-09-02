South Africa

Fuel prices slashed: this is what you will pay for petrol and diesel from Wednesday

By Motoring Staff - 02 September 2024 - 14:35
Fuel prices will drop for the fourth consecutive month on September 4. File photo.
Fuel prices will drop for the fourth consecutive month on September 4. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

As predicted, the department of mineral resources and energy has confirmed major fuel price cuts will be implemented from midnight on Tuesday.

Motorists can look forward to paying 92c/l less for both grades of petrol (93 and 95 octane), while the wholesale prices of diesel will drop R1.05/l for low sulphur 50ppm fuel and 79c less for 500ppm sulphur diesel.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin reduces by R1.03/l.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are lower international fuel prices and a stronger rand. During the period under review the average Brent Crude oil price decreased from $83.55 to $78.54 per barrel, while the rand appreciated from R18.23 to R18.05 to the dollar.

It is the fourth consecutive month fuel prices have decreased and includes a 5.3c/l increase in the fuel retail margin to accommodate a wage increase for forecourt employees.

From September 4 the following fuel prices will apply:

GAUTENG

  • 93 ULP: R21.79
  • 95 ULP: R22.19
  • Diesel (500ppm): R19.59
  • Diesel (50ppm): R19.69

COAST

  • 93 ULP: R21.00
  • 95 ULP: R21.40
  • Diesel (500ppm): R18.80
  • Diesel (50ppm): R18.93.

Women's Month '24 | Celebrating excellence in the motor industry

This Women’s Month we put the spotlight on female leaders striving for excellence in the South African motor industry.
Business
4 days ago

Electric vehicle demand plummets in Europe

New car sales in the EU rose 0.2% in July, slowed by declines in France and Germany, while battery electric vehicles continued to lose market share, ...
Motoring
4 days ago

VW reveals pricing and specs for updated T-Cross range

The updated Volkswagen T-Cross line-up has arrived in Mzansi.
Motoring
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars to fetch R7m at auction
Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi on civil society's efforts to fight poverty, inequality