Five people die in road accident en route to Zimbabwe

By TIMESLIVE - 02 September 2024 - 08:20
Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Violet Mathye is concerned driver fatigue may have been a factor in the accident.
Image: Limpopo transport

Limpopo has recorded a second road accident with multiple fatalities involving a cross-border bus in under a week.

On Sunday night five people travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe died when a bus overturned along the N1 north towards the Nyl plaza, outside Mokopane. Many passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees.

Ten people travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg were killed when a bus overturned on the N1 in Limpopo, at 3 Miles in Makhado, shortly before midnight last Tuesday.

Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Violet Mathye called on cross-border public transport operators to ensure their drivers are "fit for purpose", saying fatigue could have been a cause for Sunday's accident.

