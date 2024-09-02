President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday told Chinese President Xi Jinping he wanted to narrow his country's trade deficit with Beijing, days before the Chinese leader is due to urge a summit of 50 African nations to buy more Chinese goods.
Ramaphosa's remarks point to the challenge Xi may have in convincing African leaders gathered in Beijing to absorb more of the production powerhouse's wares, particularly after China did not meet a pledge from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in 2021 to buy $300bn (R5.3-trillion) worth of African goods.
With Western curbs on Chinese exports such as solar panels and electric vehicles looming, finding buyers for items in which the US and EU maintain Beijing has overcapacity is a top priority for the Chinese leader.
“South Africa would like to narrow the trade deficit and address the structure of our trade,” Ramaphosa told his host during talks at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, a statement from his office said.
“We urge for more sustainable manufacturing and job-creating investments,” Ramaphosa said before the ninth Forum on China-Africa Co-operation Summit.
South Africa, which co-founded the Brics group of developing economies along with Brazil, Russia, India, and China, is also seeking Beijing's backing to help it move on from more than a decade of economic stagnation by building up its infrastructure.
Signalling that China would be willing to help South Africa put an end to persistent power cuts, poor port processing and sub-par railways that have throttled economic growth, Xi proposed elevating bilateral ties to the level of a “new era of all-round strategic partnership”, Chinese state media reported.
Reuters
Cyril Ramaphosa asks Chinese president for better balanced trade
Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday told Chinese President Xi Jinping he wanted to narrow his country's trade deficit with Beijing, days before the Chinese leader is due to urge a summit of 50 African nations to buy more Chinese goods.
Ramaphosa's remarks point to the challenge Xi may have in convincing African leaders gathered in Beijing to absorb more of the production powerhouse's wares, particularly after China did not meet a pledge from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in 2021 to buy $300bn (R5.3-trillion) worth of African goods.
With Western curbs on Chinese exports such as solar panels and electric vehicles looming, finding buyers for items in which the US and EU maintain Beijing has overcapacity is a top priority for the Chinese leader.
“South Africa would like to narrow the trade deficit and address the structure of our trade,” Ramaphosa told his host during talks at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, a statement from his office said.
“We urge for more sustainable manufacturing and job-creating investments,” Ramaphosa said before the ninth Forum on China-Africa Co-operation Summit.
South Africa, which co-founded the Brics group of developing economies along with Brazil, Russia, India, and China, is also seeking Beijing's backing to help it move on from more than a decade of economic stagnation by building up its infrastructure.
Signalling that China would be willing to help South Africa put an end to persistent power cuts, poor port processing and sub-par railways that have throttled economic growth, Xi proposed elevating bilateral ties to the level of a “new era of all-round strategic partnership”, Chinese state media reported.
Reuters
Ramaphosa applauds Eskom for its gender programmes while visiting China
XOLA TYAMZASHE | Brics Summit participation a test of GNU's harmony
READER LETTER | Leadership deficiencies behind slow progress in Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos