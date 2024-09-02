Police who allegedly allowed a street vendor to promote his business while sitting in the back seat of a police van are set to face the music.
This comes after a video was captured of the man in a police van marked Sunnyside CPU promoting a special product which is believed to be Mpesu-a herbal supplement derived from the bark of a tree that grows in the Kruger Park.
After the man spoke about the special, the driver of the van then set off a siren.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a preliminary internal investigation has revealed who the members of the police involved are.
"An internal disciplinary process has already been instituted against the member involved," said Masondo.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt. Gen Tommy Mthombeni has commended the Sunnyside SAPS station commander for the swift action taken against the driver.
"Police vehicles should be used to serve and protect the public and for the benefit of the victims of crime and not for any other purpose. The misuse and abuse of police vehicles will not be tolerated, and those police officers who are found to be contravening the police code of conduct will be dealt with accordingly, " said Mthombeni.
SowetanLIVE
Cop using police van for man to advertise product bust
Image: GARETH WILSON
Police who allegedly allowed a street vendor to promote his business while sitting in the back seat of a police van are set to face the music.
This comes after a video was captured of the man in a police van marked Sunnyside CPU promoting a special product which is believed to be Mpesu-a herbal supplement derived from the bark of a tree that grows in the Kruger Park.
After the man spoke about the special, the driver of the van then set off a siren.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a preliminary internal investigation has revealed who the members of the police involved are.
"An internal disciplinary process has already been instituted against the member involved," said Masondo.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt. Gen Tommy Mthombeni has commended the Sunnyside SAPS station commander for the swift action taken against the driver.
"Police vehicles should be used to serve and protect the public and for the benefit of the victims of crime and not for any other purpose. The misuse and abuse of police vehicles will not be tolerated, and those police officers who are found to be contravening the police code of conduct will be dealt with accordingly, " said Mthombeni.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos