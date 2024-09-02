South Africa

Cases that were opened by me are not entertained – ‘Pastor Mboro’

Accused will spend yet another week behind bars

02 September 2024 - 17:59
Thulani Mbele Running Matters
Paseka Motsoeneng popularly known as Pastor Mboro appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court for an urgent bail application.
Image: Thulani Mbele

“I was praying. I have been talking to God. The cases that were opened [by me] are not entertained, my cars are being destroyed, the church is burned down...”

These are the words of Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng as he appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court to bring an urgent bail application on new facts.

However, he will spend yet another week behind bars as the state said they had not been briefed on new material facts and was not ready to proceed with the hearing.

The case was postponed to Monday.

As Motsoeneng spoke to the media his legal representative, Adv Phillip Dlamini, tried to stop him but Mboro told him to leave him alone.

“Ntlohelleng [leave me alone], this is my life,” he said.

During court proceedings, Dlamini told the court that his client was being denied his constitutional right, accusing the state of delay tactics.

“I would like to place on record about the delay. It’s intentional and purposeful to delay the applicant his constitutional rights, the applicant [Motsoeneng] is being tortured mentally, being detained is not easy, it is mental torture from the state. Section 35 of the constitution is a right that must be adhered to,” Dlamini said.

The courtroom was full of his supporters wearing T-shirts with Mboro’s face with the words  #freemboro.

SowetanLIVE

