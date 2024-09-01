Siblings among four children who died from food poisoning

According to Modiba, investigations revealed that a 28-year-old man, who is the uncle to two of the children, had shared potato chips with them.
He was also admitted to hospital after displaying food poisoning symptoms and discharged the after day, he said.
Modiba said 207 food poisoning cases affecting children have been reported across the province since the beginning of February and 10 resulted in deaths.
“Most of these incidents saw Ekurhuleni district recording 119 cases with four deaths, followed by Johannesburg with 40 cases, Tshwane had 31 cases resulting in three deaths, while West Rand district had 14 cases and Sedibeng district has three cases and three deaths.
He said parents and caregivers must exercise extreme caution to ensure the safety of their children.
According to Modiba, the food poisoning cases affecting children were particularly in townships, informal settlements and hostel communities.
He also said some spaza shop owners were found to sleep inside the shops which further compromises the hygiene standards. He said the presence of pets in some spaza shops also raises additional concerns about potential contamination.
“It is advisable to consider preparing lunch boxes for children instead of giving them money to buy food at school. Municipalities are urged to also intensify their efforts in enforcing bylaws around the zoning of spaza shops and clamping down on those that do not comply with environmental health requirements,” advised Modiba.
Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said they were “deeply concerned” concerned with the rising incidents of the deaths of children related to foodborne illnesses.
“We are working closely with multiple stakeholders and the Gauteng department of education to heighten awareness in TISH communities and conduct health education sessions in schools targeting learners, and school vendors. These sessions focus on the importance of hand hygiene, proper food handling and preparation, water hygiene, clean environments, sanitation, and food expiry dates among other topics,” she said.
Nkomo-Ralehoko further called on parents and guardians to take greater responsibility by educating their children to be careful about what they consume.
“The whole of society needs to play an active role in this area including discouraging illegal dumping as this also poses a threat to human health, leading to various diseases and illnesses,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.
Siblings among four children who died from food poisoning
Rising cases of foodborne illness a concern
Image: 123rf/eriksvoboda
Department concerned over hike in food poisoning incidents
City of Tshwane said the reason behind the rapid rise of food poisoning could be that both pupils and community members buy food from non-certified food sellers.
The city on average conducts about 2,300 inspections at informal food premises in a year and when there is an increase in reported cases of food poisoning in the province. An increased and targeted approach is embarked on, hence we conducted 2,838 informal food premises inspections in the city in the last financial year,” said City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.
Zweli Dlamini, City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson, said their way of preventing foodborne illnesses was to conduct inspections daily.
He said they are going around the city doing random inspections of all facilities that deal with food, including the tuck-shops “because it seems to be a common problem that people a being served expired foods”.
He said they normally confiscate the food that is expired.
“We are very vigilant to such an extent that we even close these shops because of the amount of food that we find there. We have quite a few that we closed but one I can recall is a tuck-shop in Springs.
“We had a situation where we went to Springs and we found a bakery preparing those round brown biscuits and throwing them on the floor after coming out of the oven. We had to shut it down,” he said.
