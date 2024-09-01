“However, the victims promptly reported the incident to the police, and the police apprehended him at his residence the same day."
Pornographer convicted for kidnapping, raping minors
Court used Mothlapeng's video as evidence against him
Image: 123RF
A man who took explicit content of children, raped them and threatened to share the content on social media if they reported him to the police has been found guilty on multiple counts.
Letlhogonolo Mothlapeng, who had pleaded not guilty to his "heinous’ crimes", was convicted of 10 counts, which included rape, child pornography, and forcing the two minor victims to watch.
According to Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane, the 35-year-old man kidnapped the two girls in February 2023, and raped them in each other's presence.
“The two minor girls were walking in the streets of Tarlton (in Krugersdorp) when Mothlapeng approached them, stopped his vehicle, and pointed a firearm at them. He ordered the girls to get into his vehicle, and they complied out of fear.
“He then drove to his residence in Magaliesburg, where he instructed them to undress and pose for explicit photographs and videos, which he took using his cellphone. The accused created child pornographic pictures depicting the girls engaging in sexual acts with him. Furthermore, he raped them in each other's presence while they were in his room,” said Mjonondwane.
According to Mjonondwane, Mothlapeng attempted to intimidate the victims by threatening to share explicit content on social media if they reported the incident.
“However, the victims promptly reported the incident to the police, and the police apprehended him at his residence the same day."
During the trial, the prosecutor, advocate Rachel Kau, called one of the victims to testify. The victim, who was a minor at the time of the offence, shared her distressing experience, said Mjonondwane.
"The victim described how Mothlapeng forced her and her friend into his bed, where he subjected them to a traumatic and exploitative ordeal, including exposure to pornographic material and subsequent rape
Mothlapeng was indicted on multiple charges, including two counts of kidnapping and rape, as well as accusations of intimidating his victims with what appeared to be a firearm, and child pornography, including creation, possession, and using children to create explicit content.
"The court considered the video recorded by the accused during the commission of the crimes, which served as damning evidence.
"Given the overwhelming nature of this evidence, the court concluded that the accused could not credibly deny his involvement in the offences. All cases of sexual violence encroach on the rights to dignity and privacy of the victims as enshrined in our constitution hence the NPA aggressively prosecutes these cases.
"The case has been adjourned until 02 September 2024 for sentencing," Mjonondwane said.
