Gauteng education department launches learner-focused initiative

The Gauteng department of education has launched what it calls a learner-focused initiative that is designed to equip the province’s pupils with critical and practical skills throughout their schooling journey.
MEC Matome Chiloane hosted the first multi-certification skills programme (MCSP) mini-festival at the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday.
The 4IR Mini-Festival focused on the 4IR skills basket under the theme “Extend Your Reality”, celebrating the advancements made in areas such as coding, robotics, AI and digital literacy. Pupils from from different schools, representing all phases, attended the festival and showcased their projects.
According to Chiloane, the programme assists in enhancing creativity, innovation, problem solving, confidence boosting, analytical reasoning, global citizens, leadership, teamwork, technology skills and digital literacy in pupils.
Beyond earning a national senior certificate, pupils will also accumulate a minimum of one accredited skill per academic year from Grade R to Grade 12, resulting in a number of skills certifications by the time they complete their basic education, he said.
“Learners are guaranteed accreditation in a diverse range of skills across three key baskets and as such today we were showcasing the 4IR skills basket which includes skills that prepare learners for the Fourth Industrial Revolution [4IR], ensuring they are well-versed in the technologies shaping the future.
“The skills under the 4IR basket include coding robotics, Microsoft digital literacy, artificial intelligence, drone technology and basic computer aide design competency,” said Chiloane.
Chiloane emphasised the significance of the MCSP in preparing learners for a future driven by technology and innovation.
“This programme is a transformative initiative that empowers our learners with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the modern world. Today’s festival is a reflection of the innovative education we are committed to providing in Gauteng,” said MEC Chiloane.
The next mini-festivals will focus on the general skills basket and technical skills basket, showcasing the specific skills and competencies learners have acquired during their regular curriculum, he said.
