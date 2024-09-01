South Africa

Body found in dam ends search for missing teen in Soweto

01 September 2024 - 12:13
Emergency services involved in the search for the missing teen.
Emergency services involved in the search for the missing teen.
Image: Supplied

Johannesburg emergency services (EMS) retrieved the body of a 13-year-old boy from a dam at Power Park in Soweto on Sunday — a day after a suspected drowning case was opened at a local police station.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said a police search team conducted assessments and scoured the dam until 9pm on Saturday.

Khumalo said the missing teen's family had identified the retrieved body.

“Springtime is upon us, EMS would like to caution residents of Johannesburg to please safeguard children during this season. Please ensure that children do not approach abandoned buildings that are submerged in water and refrain from swimming in dams, lakes, swimming pools unsupervised,” said Khumalo.

TimesLIVE

Gauteng dad and daughter in hospital after near-drowning at KZN beach

A Gauteng dad and daughter are recovering in hospital after being caught in rip currents while using an inflatable tube at a beach on the ...
News
4 days ago

Hennops excursion where two pupils drowned was not sanctioned: Chiloane

No-one from the Gauteng education department or district knew about the excursion where two pupils from Daveyton Skills School drowned on Monday ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Proof of payment
Lots of Aftershocks from 6.1 Earthquake today. Wednesday Night update 8/28/2024