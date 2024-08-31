Two of South Africa’s beloved personalities, poet Jessica Mbangeni and Thabiso Sikwane - a radio and television personality – have died, their families announced on Saturday.
Sikwane, who was once married to radio personality DJ Fresh (real name Thato Sikwane), worked for among others, SAFM, Kaya FA, YFM as well as Voice of Soweto.
She was 50 years old.
“We are deeply saddened by this loss and pray her legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Thabiso, whose dedication and passion for Christ, family life and the media and the entertainment industry left an indelible mark on colleagues and audiences alike,” her family said in a statement.
Families announce deaths of radio/TV personality Thabiso Sikwane and poet Jessica Mbangeni
Image: Instagram/Thabiso Sikwane
Image: Thuli Dlamini
On the other hand, Mbangeni’s family said the late poet was “a beacon of light, a voice of wisdom and a source of inspiration to many”.
Mbangeni, 47, began her career in 2002 when she joined Soweto Gospel Choir but left it three years later to pursue her career as a poet. “Our beloved mother, sister and praise poet Bishop Jessica Mbangeni has left us to join her ancestors,” her family said in a statement.
“Her contribution to our community and the world as a praise poet, spiritual leader and cultural ambassador were immeasurable and her legacy on in the hearts of those she touched."
The families said funeral details would be communicated in due course.
