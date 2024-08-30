South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By SOWETANLIVE - 30 August 2024 - 10:33

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

SowetanLIVE

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday. 
News
1 day ago

Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'

Mangena, who was also involved in reconstructing the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and that of whistle-blower Babita ...
News
15 hours ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

The men accused of the murder of late soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa, are back in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 30 August 2024
Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars to fetch R7m at auction