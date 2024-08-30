As a young mother took to the dock of the Knysna magistrate’s court on Thursday for allegedly killing her newborn baby, the absence of friends and family in the public gallery was evident.
The state indicated that Lindiwe Khiva, 23, would be charged with a Schedule 6 offence – one of premeditated murder. The state is also opposed to her release on bail.
Khiva is accused of murdering her three-day-old baby girl and then dumping her small body in the bushes next to the N2 highway in Kwanokuthula, Plettenberg Bay, on August 19.
While the cause of death is not yet known, police made the gruesome discovery at about 11am.
On Thursday, a Legal Aid SA practitioner was appointed after the woman indicated she could not afford a private attorney.
Her case was then postponed to Monday for a formal bail application. She remains in custody.
Police said at the time of her arrest that Khiva had given birth to a baby girl at the Knysna Provincial Hospital.
Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said that at about 11am on August 19, officers were dispatched to the scene where the body of the infant was found.
“On arrival, they found the little girl who was declared dead by medical personnel on the scene,” Spies said.
He said further investigation led the police to a nearby hospital, where the woman had given birth a few days before.
“The mother was then tracked down to Kwanokuthula and arrested on a murder charge.”
HeraldLIVE
State opposes bail for mom accused of murdering infant
Woman charged with premeditated murder of the three-day-old
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
As a young mother took to the dock of the Knysna magistrate’s court on Thursday for allegedly killing her newborn baby, the absence of friends and family in the public gallery was evident.
The state indicated that Lindiwe Khiva, 23, would be charged with a Schedule 6 offence – one of premeditated murder. The state is also opposed to her release on bail.
Khiva is accused of murdering her three-day-old baby girl and then dumping her small body in the bushes next to the N2 highway in Kwanokuthula, Plettenberg Bay, on August 19.
While the cause of death is not yet known, police made the gruesome discovery at about 11am.
On Thursday, a Legal Aid SA practitioner was appointed after the woman indicated she could not afford a private attorney.
Her case was then postponed to Monday for a formal bail application. She remains in custody.
Police said at the time of her arrest that Khiva had given birth to a baby girl at the Knysna Provincial Hospital.
Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said that at about 11am on August 19, officers were dispatched to the scene where the body of the infant was found.
“On arrival, they found the little girl who was declared dead by medical personnel on the scene,” Spies said.
He said further investigation led the police to a nearby hospital, where the woman had given birth a few days before.
“The mother was then tracked down to Kwanokuthula and arrested on a murder charge.”
HeraldLIVE
Mom arrested for allegedly killing baby by throwing infant on the ground
Man suspected of killing mom and toddler at Limpopo lodge arrested in Johannesburg
Man in court for stabbing his 2-month-old baby to death
Parents kill infant by suffocation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos