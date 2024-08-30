Police probe old age home over R2m fraud

Shinga said the department would try to help but the problems were internal to the organisation.
KwaZulu-Natal police are probing a case of fraud at an old age home whose water was cut off due to allegedly owing the eThekwini municipality of more than R2m for services.
The municipality cut the water off at KwaMashu Christian Care Society home last week and residents are now forced to fetch water in buckets from rainwater tanks to wash and flush toilets.
On Thursday last week, MEC for social development Mbali Shinga made an unannounced visit to the home which houses elderly people, some able-bodied, some blind and some totally reliant on staff assistance.
The MEC’s visit was prompted by reports of disarray within the organisation being in disarray. Its bank account has now been frozen and police are investigating allegations of fraud.
KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a case of fraud was opened at KwaMashu police station after a complaint that church funds had been stolen between March 2022 and March 2023.
According to the KZN department of social development, the home owes eThekwini municipality more R2m for services, including water and electricity.
KwaMashu Christian Care Society is a faith-based organisation founded in 1984. It provides care, support and spiritual guidance services for families and also runs the home.
Shinga said the department would try to help but the problems were internal to the organisation.
Departmental spokesperson Thuba Vilane said a representative of the Gugu Dlamini Foundation had been appointed in April to run the home while problems were being solved. The foundation is also based in KwaMashu and also funded by the department.
“It is someone we can trust to keep the organisation operational while we try to resolve their issues,” Vilane said.
He said officials from the department were negotiating with the municipality to allow the organisation to pay its debt in instalments.
KwaMashu Christian Care Society had been given 30 days to get their house in order, failing which the department would write to the national department to recommend it be deregistered, Vilane said.
A board member, Sikhona Khuluse, confirmed there was mismanagement of funds dating back to 2022. “There are a lot of issues, and the frustrating thing is that the person who is supposed to account for them cannot be reached. This has caused division within the board. We are also waiting for the findings from the department of social development’s investigation, so we can determine the way forward.”
Chairperson of the organisation Bheki Mkhize could not be reached for comment as his phone rang unanswered.
Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana would not confirm the R2m debt. “We do not discuss account information with third parties in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act,” she said.
Sisilana said the metro’s officials would liaise directly with the organisation. – GroundUp
