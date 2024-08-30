As the SA national anthem rang out at Twickenham Stadium in London ahead of the Springboks-Wales clash in June, Nick Feinberg sank his head between his thighs and wept like a baby from the grandstand.
For him this was a significant moment, not only for his son, Sacha-Feinberg-Mngomezulu who would be making his debut as Boks fly-half, but for his entire family that had to leave apartheid SA in 1961 for exile in the UK for decades.
“I cried like a baby and someone next to me asked if I was alright. All the years of blood sweat and tears Sacha has been through to get to where he is, and my family problems in old SA and my dad dying, kind of crystallised into that moment as Sacha was on that pitch,” said Nick Feinburg to explain Sacha’s debut in the green and gold.
“That was a huge, super proud moment for me. In fact, so much so that it was a greatest moment of my life, apart from the birth of my kids. That’s how much it meant to me.”
Ours is not a typical father-son relationship – Sacha's dad
Boks star’s father reveals deep family ties

Feinberg's father, an anti-apartheid activist, left SA in 1961 for the UK where Sasha’s father was born and was always surrounded by expats who were fighting the same cause.
“I had one foot here (SA) and one foot there (England). When Sacha received the Boks call-up, it felt like a full circle story from those days in the UK in 1960s to now 2024 and suddenly our offspring is donning the green and gold shirt representing his country. It was incredible,” Feinberg said.
After the game against the Welsh, Sacha ran to the grandstand to give his father a hug and share passionate moments with other family members who had flown to watch him play. In the post-match interview, he wept and said he wished his grandfather was there to witness his debut with the national side.
Sacha’s grandfather, who passed away from dementia in December last year, had played a big role in his love for sport, said Feinberg.

“My dad and I used to go watch Sacha play rugby on Sunday. It was a routine we did,” he said.
“I know my dad was extremely proud of him and because of that when he passed away, it was almost like something was missing in Sacha’s routine, and his grandfather was never there to witness him play for the Boks. It was a big loss to Sacha. His dream was always to represent his country and his grandfather was not there.”
Sacha is expected to make another appearance when the Boks take on the All Blacks in Johannesburg tomorrow – a game that Feinberg says will be big test for his son.
Feinberg, a broadcaster based in Cape Town, said his son has had previous call-ups to play for the senior team but the timing was always off because of injuries. In the most recent one, Sacha got a call up a week after he had broken his hand in the United Rugby Championship.
Feinberg said these misfortunes never deterred his son’s dream, a dream he held from when he was a kid growing up in the Western Cape. As a child, he’d run around the house kicking and throwing balls in the yard.
He said it was this love for sport that connected them.
“Sacha was one of those annoying kids, he was just good with anything with a ball. I always made sure there we were outdoors where there is an open space.
“Ours is not a typical father-son relationship; we talk about everything which a father and son might not ordinarily discuss. The other thing is, I’ve had quite a difficult background which involves many things such as womanising, drug-taking and criminal activity.
“My kids understand that and we hold nothing back in our relationship. We are almost like mates. We banter and we talk deep things and, most importantly, people look at us weird because I’m the old white guy and my sons are black and we hug and kiss in public. We are very close and love each other."
About tomorrow’s game, Feinberg said his son was super focused and understood the gravity of the match.
“He is the new kid on the block and knows what is at stake. He will do well on Saturday,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
