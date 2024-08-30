South Africa

Musa shines at Paralympics with memorable Paris show

Cancer survivor has been dancing with crutches since age of 10

30 August 2024 - 09:33
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Musa Motha performs at the Paralympics Opening Ceremony.
Image: sabrinadecanton/ Instagram

Under the shimmering lights of the Eiffel Tower, South African-born dancer Musa Motha delivered a passionate dance performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

His performance was part of a larger rhythmic spectacle curated by Swedish director Alexander Ekman, which featured dancers using crutches, wheelchairs and adapted tricycles interacting with pulsating beats.

The event was a powerful celebration of diverse body types and the universal language of movement.

On Instagram, Motha reflected on his inspiring journey and the significance of the performance, stating: “Mama, we did it again. In everything you do, do your best.”

Motha, 29, has been dancing with crutches since losing his left leg to osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, at the age of 10.

His journey began with a soccer injury that drew attention to the cancer already present in his leg. The injury was not the cause of the cancer but was instrumental in its early detection.

Motha's talent and resilience captured the public's imagination when he achieved a historic first on Britain’s Got Talent, receiving the show’s first group golden buzzer for his phenomenal dance act.

The opening ceremony of the Paralympics marked a historic moment, held outside a stadium for the first time in Paris.

The main event took place at Place de la Concorde, after a grand parade along the Avenue des Champs-Élysées from the Arc de Triomphe. The ceremony was part of Paris' transition from the Olympics to the Paralympic Games.

An estimated 65,000 spectators attended, with the parade open to the public before the ticketed open-air event.

The Paralympic Games, which span 11 days, feature a record 4,400 athletes from 168 delegations competing in 22 sporting codes.

This year, the South African team is among the competitors in sports such as archery, athletics, boccia, cycling, equestrian and swimming.

The Games promise to be a celebration of athletic excellence and the enduring spirit of human determination.

