South Africa

Multi-truck accident in KZN Midlands

By TimesLIVE - 30 August 2024 - 11:01
The highway at Nottingham Road is closed to traffic after trucks collided.
The highway at Nottingham Road is closed to traffic after trucks collided.
Image: Midlands EMS

Several people are receiving treatment from emergency services (EMS) after a multi-truck accident on the N3 southbound, at Nottingham Road, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Midlands EMS said the accident was reported at about 6am on Friday.

"Many trucks were involved in a collision. Several patients are being treated at the scene by Midlands EMS paramedics.

"The roadway is closed."

While the cause of the accident is under investigation, TrafficSA said on X a suspected diesel or oil spill may have caused slippery conditions.

Survivor relives horror taxi,truck accident

Taxi and truck collision claims 11 lives
News
2 months ago

Ten teachers who died in Limpopo crash identified and to be laid to rest

Limpopo government officials are still awaiting a formal report on the accident that claimed the lives of 13 people on Tuesday.
News
2 months ago

Driver’s jail term 'will serve as deterrent'

Organisations advocating for road safety believe that the 20-year imprisonment handed out to the truck driver who killed 20 people in KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
3 months ago

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 30 August 2024
Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars to fetch R7m at auction