Crimes against women rise, many rapes happened in schools
Police present crime statistics for the period between April and June
Crimes against women increased between April and June this year, with the chances of women being raped more likely in the Eastern Cape, Free State and North West, while most rapes in educational facilities happened in schools.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu, national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and other senior SAPS officers presented the crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year on Friday.
Rape cases increased by 0.6%, with 57 more offences reported between April and June, from 9,252 in the same period last year to 9,309.
The statistics showed rape cases decreased by 101 in April but increased by 138 and 20 in May and June respectively.
The provinces that contributed most were:
However, looking at incidents of rape per 100,000 people, the Eastern Cape recorded 22.1, followed by 20.7 for the Free State and 16.3 in the North West.
Despite this, the Western Cape had the largest increase of reported rape cases in the quarter, with 35 more from 1,002 to 1,037, followed by Mpumalanga with 32 more from 614 to 646 and the Free State recording 17 more rape cases from 596 to 613.
Most reported rapes happened in the residences of perpetrators, said Maj-Gen Thulare Sekhukhune, who presented the statistics.
“We did a sample of 7,165 and it indicated 4,265 of the rapes happened in the residence of the perpetrator, the second is in a public place [with] 1,766 reported and we also had 91 rapes taking place in educational institutions.”
“We send our children to school to learn and we expect such environments are safe and conducive for learning; 91 incidents of rape were reported as having taken place at an educational institution, while 12 murders were reported,” Mchunu said.
