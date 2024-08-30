Mnisi is defending Mthobisi Prince Mncube, who was found in possession of a gun linked to Meyiwa's shooting when he was arrested in a separate case in 2015.
Mangena testified he was able to determine the gun was the same one that killed the footballer after examining the projectile found on the kitchen counter at the Meyiwa crime scene and test bullets fired from the gun found in Mncube's possession.
There were a number of individual characteristics or sufficient marks, he said.
Friday's proceedings were paused to allow Mangena to go back to his office and create a chart highlighting marks from the bullet found on the Meyiwa murder scene and the test bullets he said were a match.
All parties agreed the four people who confirmed Mangena's findings should be called to court.
The matter has been postponed to Monday.
Watch Friday's court proceedings below:
Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
The Pretoria high court intends to call four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
“Normally my discretion should be used at the end of the cross-examination but because of the nature of the evidence which has been led here — on ballistics — I intend to call the four people you say assisted you,” judge Ratha Mokgoathleng told Mangena.
Defence advocate Charles Mnisi on Friday suggested Mangena consulted the analysts because he was unsure about the match he made.
“I am putting it to you that this was a borderline case which is the reason you had to go to four other people for confirmation,” Mnisi said.
A defence ballistic expert would testify the bullet results were inconclusive, he added.
Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'
Mnisi is defending Mthobisi Prince Mncube, who was found in possession of a gun linked to Meyiwa's shooting when he was arrested in a separate case in 2015.
Mangena testified he was able to determine the gun was the same one that killed the footballer after examining the projectile found on the kitchen counter at the Meyiwa crime scene and test bullets fired from the gun found in Mncube's possession.
There were a number of individual characteristics or sufficient marks, he said.
Friday's proceedings were paused to allow Mangena to go back to his office and create a chart highlighting marks from the bullet found on the Meyiwa murder scene and the test bullets he said were a match.
All parties agreed the four people who confirmed Mangena's findings should be called to court.
The matter has been postponed to Monday.
Watch Friday's court proceedings below:
Courtesy SABC
TimesLIVE
State opposes bail for mom accused of murdering infant
‘Taxi turf war’: 4 arrested, AK-47 rifles seized after West Rand cop killing
'Blood money': family elder arrested after exhumations prove poisoning
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos