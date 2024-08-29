Siblings charged with fraud, forgery and uttering in a R150 million case have been denied bail.
Nishani Singh, 51, and Rushil Sing, 40, appeared at the at the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday where magistrate Phindi Keswa it was not in the interests of justice to grant the bail.
The owners of the Big Business Innovations Group, which has assets in South Africa, Ghana and the US, are accused of fraudulently submitting false Stanbic Ghana guarantees when they applied for a working capital facility of R35m and for a term loan agreement of more than R150m from Investec SA.
Rushil was arrested by the Hawks on Monday, while Nishani handed herself in on Tuesday.
Keswa ruled there was merit to the state’s concern there was a risk they could evade trial if granted release pending trial. She said she took into account their financial standing, their family ties and the ties they have abroad.
She also considered the health of Nishani, who was in court in a wheelchair. A doctor's report was handed to the court stating she was on medication, although her condition was not a permanent illness. “Though she has to get medication and treatment, I agree with the submissions from the state. I do not think there is evidence that suggests this cannot be done within the confines of the prison,” Keswa said.
The case was postponed to September 4.
Last month, Investec secured a provisional sequestration of the joint estate of Nishani and her husband Steve Killick in the Pretoria high court, saying it is owed R470m. Business Day reported the Waterkloof couple have until November to provide reasons why the sequestration order should not be made final.
TimesLIVE
Siblings in R150m fraud case denied bail
‘Can evade trial due to fiscal standing, their ties abroad’
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
