Ramaphosa apologises for misleading '1-million Alexandra houses promise'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has buckled under pressure from EFF leader Julius Malema and has “apologised” to the people for Alexandra for creating “an impression” that his government would build them 1-million houses, back in 2019.

Ramaphosa sponsored the apology in the National Assembly on Thursday, when he was pushed on the matter by Malema during an oral questions and answers session which was the president’s first under the auspices of the government of national unity, or the seventh parliament.

Malema wanted Ramaphosa to tell parliament what progress had been made since his promise in April 2019 to the people of Alexandra’s Stjwetla area, on the banks of the Jukskei River, “who get washed away” when it rained.

In his reply, which was met with loud gasps from EFF members of the house, Ramaphosa said he never promised to build the 1-million houses for the people of Alexandra alone, but his was a national, five-year target.

He told MPs that in terms of that target, only 40,000 houses were earmarked for the people of Stjwetla.

Ramaphosa insisted that given the topographical shape of Alexandra, it was not possible to have built a million houses there.