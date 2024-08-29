Home affairs moves towards digital transformation

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said while this "step on its own may be a small one, it is still meaningful as part of our larger quest to clamp down on corruption and to enhance [the efficiency of services by transforming home affairs into a digital-first department".
The department of home affairs' first step towards digital transformation will see the outcome of waiver applications for Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs) holders sent to them in a PDF format via email.
This means that applicants would no longer be required to visit a VFS branch to collect physical, paper-based copies of the waiver letters.
The department announced this on Thursday, saying this was its first step towards digital transformation and that the letters can be used to submit a mainstream visa application going forward.
It also said this will be extended to other applicants in the visa and permit regime over time.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said while this "step on its own may be a small one, it is still meaningful as part of our larger quest to clamp down on corruption and to enhance [the efficiency of services by transforming home affairs into a digital-first department".
"This simple embrace of a digital-first approach to processing waivers has also significantly accelerated our work to clear the permitting backlog that dates back a decade, which started out at over 306,000 unprocessed applications."
Through this, the department has been able to effectively process 60,582 outstanding ZEP waiver applications, many of which date back to 2022, said Schreiber.
"Another 22,529 ZEP waiver applications are set to be processed soon, further reducing the backlog and freeing up valuable resources in a department that has been financially gutted to the point of only having 40% of the staff resources.
"This step illustrates our absolute determination to use technology to do more with the little we have," he said.
According to Schreiber, applicants who still prefer to collect hardcopies of ZEP waiver letters at branches will still be able to do so.
