Corruption-accused former bosses of state-owned entities who have also been implicated in aiding the Gupta family to loot state coffers were among those sworn in as MPs representing the MK Party yesterday.
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana and ex Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama are part of the MK Party MPs who took their oath in parliament on Wednesday. They were joined by former EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi, who is also the former head of GCIS. Tsonga musician and reality TV star Eric "Penny Penny" Nkovani, who recently dumped the ANC, also took office as MK Party MP.
The group was sworn in after the MK Party expelled 18 members from representing it in parliament.
During a media briefing last week, former president Jacob Zuma said the party was in the process of sending the "best of the best" to parliament, legislatures and councils.
On Wednesday, MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela described the swearing-in of the new members as a "historic moment".
"The swearing-in of these members represents president Zuma and MKP’s commitment to assemble the most brilliant and capable individuals in society and to not only be the official opposition, but to be a capable and effective progressive party and future government of South Africa," Ndhlela said.
Molefe and Gama are currently embroiled in the Transnet fraud and corruption case involving about R400m. The former executives are charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act and fraud. The charges relate to millions of rand Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives.
Molefe was accused of receiving bags of cash from the Gupta family when he was heading Eskom.
Gupta-linked execs, Zuma associates in parly
State capture accused now MK Party representatives
Image: Phando Jikelo/Parliament of SA
He had previously wept as revelations contained in former public protector Thuli Madonsela's state of capture report about his proximity to the Gupta family were made public. At a press conference held after the release of the report in 2016, Molefe said: "My cellphone reflects that I was in Saxonwold 14 times, close to the head of proverbial goats. My cellphone reflects I was in the area… There's a shebeen there, two streets away from the Gupta(s). I will not admit or deny that I've gone to the shebeen. But there is a shebeen there…”
Gama is among the former Transnet executives the Zondo commission said should be investigated over transactions between the state-owned enterprise and the Guptas and their associates.
Meanwhile, the commission had found that Montana appeared to have been a "significant role player" in the capture of the entity.
He allegedly did this by determining which service providers would be allocated major tenders. Montana had previously said he was the one who stopped the Gupta family and former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane from manipulating the company's rolling stock programme.
"The Guptas tried to manipulate our rolling stock programme and I stopped them. I fought with them," said Montana at the time.
In 2018, Manyi was embroiled in controversy after he bought the Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age and TV channel ANN7 with R450m that the Guptas lent him in a vendor financing deal.
Image: Phando Jikelo / Parliament of SA
Papa Penny was a ward councillor in Giyani, Limpopo.
Last week during a media briefing, 10 members of the MK Party who were removed to make way for the new members said the termination of their parliamentary positions is undermining their livelihoods.
The 10 expelled members said they have not received any formal expulsion letters and have not signed any resignation letters, and if such document exists, then it may have been forged.
The group has taken the party to court on an urgent basis to reverse their expulsions. The matter was postponed to September 3.
During a press conference yesterday, Gama said joining MK Party was about rebirth.
“The period of 2019 up to today, jobs that ought to have been created so that inequality can be addressed are not being addressed. The MK represents an opportunity for a rebirth and renewal and a new revolution that takes back this country to the people because our people need to make sure that they have jobs, we need to make sure that there is economic growth in the country,” said Gama. –
Additional reporting by Herman Moloi
Former SOE executives to be sworn in as MK Party MPs
