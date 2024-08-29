Former HOD in R74m graft case breaks down in court

In his testimony yesterday, Dube told the court that the R400,000 and also R200,000 used to buy furniture for his house came from a sale of his house in White River, which he had sold for R1.75m.
"In 2011 me and my wife sold our house in White River... you can see in the Deeds Office, evidence [of which is] before this court."
He said they had bought the bonded house in 2002.
"My wife also got a loan of R250,000 from her mother and added R150,000 [to make it R400,000], actually she is the one who made the R400,000 deposit for the Mercedes Benz AMG. I disclosed about my other source of income to the public service commission," said Dube.
Dube further testified that he submitted documents and statements to the Hawks in 2013 while his wife was still alive but that police "never bothered" to give him a follow-up meeting he had requested.
He also said an investigator in the case had one day during court recess told him and his lawyer that even though no incriminating evidence could be found against him, he had been told to "dig deeper".
"This case has killed my family; this case is politically motivated.
"Had the state did its job, including a lifestyle audit on me, they would have known where the money came from. This case has led to my wife suffering trauma, and I had to take her to different counselling [services] to survive but unfortunately, she passed on.
"My child had to abandon his studies. The charges came when I was contesting to be chairperson of the ANC in the province. I had to step aside from contesting either becoming a member of the provincial legislature or parliament."
Dube had to be calmed down while giving his evidence.
"The investigator of this case also said the charges are politically motivated," he said.
Prosecutor Adv Henry Nxumalo asked Dube where he got R100,000 as a deposit for their house furniture because he had not made withdrawals from the proceeds of the sale of their house.
His response was that he was given the money by his wife.
Former state security minister Bongani Bongo, his ex-wife Sandile Nkosi, Robert Burwise, Patrick Donald Chirwa and Harrington Dhlamini are the other accused in the matter.
However, they applied for a section 174 to have their case struck off the roll. They were successful and the case against them was withdrawn.
Van Rooyen postponed the case to Thursday for the continuation of Dube’s testimony.
SowetanLIVE
Former HOD in R74m graft case breaks down in court
ANC politician says stress of charges 'killed' his wife
Image: MANDLA KHOZA
A magistrate had to adjourn a case for a few minutes when former Mpumalanga HOD embroiled in a R74m corruption scandal broke down in court, saying the matter was politically motivated and the stress of it had killed his wife.
David Dube, the former HOD for human settlements, cried as he gave his evidence, prompting magistrate Deon van Rooyen to call for a 10-minute recess for him to compose himself.
"This case has led to my wife suffering trauma. I had to take her to different counselling sessions to survive but unfortunately, she passed on," he said, breaking down in tears.
Dube is on trial at the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court over charges emanating from alleged illegal land deals amounting to R74m, including the purchase of a farm Naauwpoort in Emalahleni and another one in Ermelo.
Dube, Blessing Mduduzi Singwane, Vusi Willem Magagula, Bongani Louis Sibiya, Elmon Lawrence Mdaka and his wife Sibongile Mercy Mdaka face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering pertaining to the alleged inflation of prices during the sale of the two farms.
The court had previously asked Dube to explain the source of R400,000 he had used as a deposit for a Mercedes Benz AMG in 2011.
In his testimony yesterday, Dube told the court that the R400,000 and also R200,000 used to buy furniture for his house came from a sale of his house in White River, which he had sold for R1.75m.
"In 2011 me and my wife sold our house in White River... you can see in the Deeds Office, evidence [of which is] before this court."
He said they had bought the bonded house in 2002.
"My wife also got a loan of R250,000 from her mother and added R150,000 [to make it R400,000], actually she is the one who made the R400,000 deposit for the Mercedes Benz AMG. I disclosed about my other source of income to the public service commission," said Dube.
Dube further testified that he submitted documents and statements to the Hawks in 2013 while his wife was still alive but that police "never bothered" to give him a follow-up meeting he had requested.
He also said an investigator in the case had one day during court recess told him and his lawyer that even though no incriminating evidence could be found against him, he had been told to "dig deeper".
"This case has killed my family; this case is politically motivated.
"Had the state did its job, including a lifestyle audit on me, they would have known where the money came from. This case has led to my wife suffering trauma, and I had to take her to different counselling [services] to survive but unfortunately, she passed on.
"My child had to abandon his studies. The charges came when I was contesting to be chairperson of the ANC in the province. I had to step aside from contesting either becoming a member of the provincial legislature or parliament."
Dube had to be calmed down while giving his evidence.
"The investigator of this case also said the charges are politically motivated," he said.
Prosecutor Adv Henry Nxumalo asked Dube where he got R100,000 as a deposit for their house furniture because he had not made withdrawals from the proceeds of the sale of their house.
His response was that he was given the money by his wife.
Former state security minister Bongani Bongo, his ex-wife Sandile Nkosi, Robert Burwise, Patrick Donald Chirwa and Harrington Dhlamini are the other accused in the matter.
However, they applied for a section 174 to have their case struck off the roll. They were successful and the case against them was withdrawn.
Van Rooyen postponed the case to Thursday for the continuation of Dube’s testimony.
SowetanLIVE
Gupta-linked execs, Zuma associates in parly
Siblings in R150m fraud case denied bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos