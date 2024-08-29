Defence attorney Sithembele Mgxaji argued the four men had gone to Nomgogwana’s home after one of them had been insulted by her daughter.
Eastern Cape extortion suspects denied bail
Four men and a woman accused of demanding money from retired Efata School For Deaf and Blind employees back in court next month
Image: Lulamile Feni
Bail has been denied to five suspects, including a traditional leader, facing charges of extortion in connection with an alleged protection racket targeting residents of the Efata complex for the deaf and blind in Mthatha.
Handing down her bail judgment on Wednesday, magistrate Sibongile Mqhathu said it would not be in the interest of justice to release sub-headwoman Nomlandelo Pamla, 44, her husband Nkosiphendule Mseswa, 54, Sithembiso Mbube, 46, Bongile Mnyanda, 44, and Kani Boyse, 67.
The accused and the four complainants are all from Chris Hani Park in Mthatha West.
Mqhathu said extortion was a serious crime and releasing the suspects on bail would put the lives of the witnesses and complainants at risk.
She said prosecutor Prince Nofemele and investigating officer Sgt Mawethu Kwetana of the provincial organised crime unit in Zwelitsha had convinced the court the four men were arrested red-handed in the yard of one of the complainants, Nomzingisi Nomgogwana, 65, who is blind.
The men had gone to her home twice, on June 25 and July 14, the day they were arrested.
“They were [allegedly] arguing, demanded rent [from Nomgogwana] or threatening and intimidating her that they would evict her if she failed to pay the rent,” Mqhathu said.
“[Pamla] was arrested two days later after information emerged that she was [allegedly] involved in the crime.”
Pamla was arrested on July 16 at the gate of the Mthatha magistrate’s court after attending the case.
Extortion incidents have spiralled out of control in Mthatha, with businesses and schools regularly targeted by criminals demanding protection fees.
Mqhathu said the accused allegedly gave the complainant the details of a bank account in which to deposit money.
The complainants are retired employees of the Efata School For the Deaf and Blind.
Nomgogwana, who had worked at the school since 1960, had been living in her house at the Efata complex since 1991 and earlier testified she was shocked when she was told to pay rent.
“I refused to pay the rent and that is why we were threatened, harassed and traumatised as they extorted money. We were even asked to pay a R200 protection fee per household in Chris Hani Park. I paid the protection fee to Mseswa,” she told the court.
Defence attorney Sithembele Mgxaji argued the four men had gone to Nomgogwana’s home after one of them had been insulted by her daughter.
Nofemele told the court the complainants were given a seven-day ultimatum to pay the rent and protection fees or be evicted.
One of the complainants, Sonwabo Mankuntwana, 55, told the court: “I have been harassed and abused by the accused demanding rent and protection fees. They have tried to sell pieces of my yard to three people, selling one portion for R30,000 and another for R50,000.”
In her ruling, the magistrate said the prosecutor and investigating officer opposed bail.
“They argued extortion is a grave crime, is prevalent and Mthatha is one of the hotspot areas. This involves threats of violence where businesses, farmers, schools, hawkers and ordinary residents as well as professionals are threatened and intimidated to pay a protection fee,” she said.
The accused are all members of the traditional sub-council (ibhodi) in the area, a powerful structure in the community.
“If released on bail with stringent conditions, they would abuse their positions and breach them with ease and there would be nobody to monitor them due to the influence they have in the community,” the magistrate said.
“The victims are blind and others are deaf. This crime has caused a public outcry.”
The case was postponed to September 13.
