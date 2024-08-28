The numbers in the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey – Victims of Crime Report released by Stats SA on Tuesday are higher than the quarterly crime statistics released by the SA Police Service (SAPS) as the police statistics contain only reported crimes whereas many crimes are not reported to the police.
According to Stats SA, the aim of the victims of crime survey was to determine “the nature, extent and patterns of crime in SA from the victim’s perspective so as to inform the development of crime prevention and public education programmes.
Read more here: www.businesslive.co.za
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
We’re more vulnerable to crime than cops claim, Stats SA
The Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey shows South Africans are not safe in their homes or on the streets
The numbers in the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey – Victims of Crime Report released by Stats SA on Tuesday are higher than the quarterly crime statistics released by the SA Police Service (SAPS) as the police statistics contain only reported crimes whereas many crimes are not reported to the police.
According to Stats SA, the aim of the victims of crime survey was to determine “the nature, extent and patterns of crime in SA from the victim’s perspective so as to inform the development of crime prevention and public education programmes.
Read more here: www.businesslive.co.za
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
LISTEN | 'Prison stats demonstrate foreigners are not the primary source of crime' — Cele
High rates of sexual crimes against girls, boys more likely to be victims of murder and assault: study
CRIME STATS | Massive DNA backlog finally cleared, Cele confirms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos