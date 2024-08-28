South Africa

We’re more vulnerable to crime than cops claim, Stats SA

The Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey shows South Africans are not safe in their homes or on the streets

28 August 2024 - 06:30
Linda Ensor Parliamentary Correspondent
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA

The numbers in the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey – Victims of Crime Report released by Stats SA on Tuesday are higher than the quarterly crime statistics released by the SA Police Service (SAPS) as the police statistics contain only reported crimes whereas many crimes are not reported to the police.

According to Stats SA, the aim of the victims of crime survey was to determine “the nature, extent and patterns of crime in SA from the victim’s perspective so as to inform the development of crime prevention and public education programmes.

