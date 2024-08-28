South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By TimesLIVE - 28 August 2024 - 10:29

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

SOWETAN SAYS | Meyiwa trial mockery of justice

When five men stood in a courtroom for the first time in October 2020 charged with the killing of football star Senzo Meyiwa, many South Africans, ...
8 hours ago

Missing transcription of ballistic evidence delays Meyiwa murder proceedings

According to the state, about 54 minutes of a transcription in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is missing.
1 day ago

Data analyst set to return to Meyiwa trial to 'clarify' evidence

A cellphone data analyst accused of fabricating evidence to implicate singer Kelly Khumalo and one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial ...
3 weeks ago

