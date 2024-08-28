Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Meyiwa trial mockery of justice
Missing transcription of ballistic evidence delays Meyiwa murder proceedings
Data analyst set to return to Meyiwa trial to 'clarify' evidence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos