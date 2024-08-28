South Africa

WATCH | Hamilton Ndlovu's cars go on auction

By SowetanLIVE - 28 August 2024 - 10:06

Three Porsches and a Lamborghini Urus belonging to tenderprenuer Hamilton Ndlovu will go under the hummer this morning. This follows 19 PPE tenders valued at R172m he received which have since been declared unlawful by the Special Tribunal.

The state is hoping to fetch about R7m from the sale of a 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera, a Lamborghini Urus 4.0 V8 (2019), a Porsche Panamera GTS (2019) and a Porsche Cayenne S (2020) which Ndlovu had claimed at the time he had bought for his family.

