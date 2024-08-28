South Africa

Tracking company employee killed in Umlazi hijacking

By TIMESLIVE - 28 August 2024 - 17:21
A tracking company employee was hijacked and shot during an incident in Umlazi. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

A man believed to be a tracking company employee was shot several times during a hijacking in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Wednesday. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to the incident shortly after 7am. Police, tracking officials and security companies searched for the car and driver.

"Paramedics were directed to Riverbed Road in Demat where the victim was found. They found a male, believed to be in his 20s, had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body," he said.

The man died at the scene.

Jamieson said the man worked for a tracking company. His company vehicle was found kilometres away from where he was found.

TimesLIVE

