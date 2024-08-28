On Tuesday, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Judge Matters, Freedom Under Law and Defend Our Democracy released a joint statement calling for Simelane to bring the nation into her confidence on the issue.
“We therefore call for the minister to account fully for her involvement in the incident. It would be untenable for such serious allegations against a minister in such an important portfolio to remain unanswered,” said the organisations in a statement.
Political parties also entered the fray, demanding Simelane's response.
On Monday, ActionSA filed an urgent complaint with the public protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, for her to urgently initiate an investigation into the said allegations.
“ActionSA believes this is a clear case of an obvious conflict of interest, with the integrity of the justice system under her stewardship at stake. It is simply untenable that the very person entrusted with ensuring justice is upheld in SA may herself be compromised, which, in turn, casts a shadow over the NPA’s ability to carry out its mandate impartially and without favour,” said the party.
The party further said should Gcaleka conclude that there is sufficient evidence of wrongdoing, they will write to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting the immediate removal of Simelane as the justice minister.
President Cyril Ramaphosa demands report from Thembi Simelane over VBS allegations
Image: Freddy Mavunda
President Cyril Ramaphosa has demanded a report from the justice minister after claims of her alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.
According to an article published by News24 and Daily Maverick, Thembi Simelane allegedly received a R500,000 loan from the now collapsed bank.
Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that he has noted with concern the media reports about the “allegations of corruption” linked to Simelane.
According to his spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya, Ramaphosa has “ requested a detailed report and briefing from the minister [Simelane] on the matter.”
The publications revealed that Simelane allegedly got the loan back in October 2016 and used the money to buy a coffee shop.
They also alleged that the loan was a kickback for the R349m the Polokwane municipality had invested with the bank during her tenure there as a mayor.
On Tuesday, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Judge Matters, Freedom Under Law and Defend Our Democracy released a joint statement calling for Simelane to bring the nation into her confidence on the issue.
“We therefore call for the minister to account fully for her involvement in the incident. It would be untenable for such serious allegations against a minister in such an important portfolio to remain unanswered,” said the organisations in a statement.
Political parties also entered the fray, demanding Simelane's response.
On Monday, ActionSA filed an urgent complaint with the public protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, for her to urgently initiate an investigation into the said allegations.
“ActionSA believes this is a clear case of an obvious conflict of interest, with the integrity of the justice system under her stewardship at stake. It is simply untenable that the very person entrusted with ensuring justice is upheld in SA may herself be compromised, which, in turn, casts a shadow over the NPA’s ability to carry out its mandate impartially and without favour,” said the party.
The party further said should Gcaleka conclude that there is sufficient evidence of wrongdoing, they will write to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting the immediate removal of Simelane as the justice minister.
The two publications said their investigations revealed that Simelane received the kickback from Ralliom Razwinane, who is now on trial for fraud, corruption and money laundering related to his role in facilitating investments between municipalities and the mutual bank.
“In October 2016, VBS paid R1.66m in kickbacks to Razwinane and Gundo Wealth Solutions in exchange for two deposits totalling R130m from the Polokwane municipality. They were made shortly after Gundo signed a three-year contract to provide investment brokerage services to the municipality,” said the article.
In response to the two publications, Simelane confirmed that she got the loan to aid her purchase of the business and also characterised the deal as a legitimate “commercial loan” which was “fully repaid”.
“The transaction was completely above board,” she is quoted as saying.
Simelane is the minister who is tasked with ensuring that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutes all those who are alleged to have been involved in the “Great Bank Heist”.
SowetanLIVE
Court grants Msiza and Matsepe's request to have trial separated from VBS co-accused
THABO SHOLE-MASHAO | R180bn Lotto licence a magnet to tender royalty, elites
WATCH | Hamilton Ndlovu's cars go on auction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos