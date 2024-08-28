Another property which was attached was bought in Sable Hills Waterfront estate, north of Pretoria, allegedly with money meant for intellectually impaired athletes.
The money was given to the South African Sports Association for the Intellectually Impaired (SASA-II) in 2015 to host a sports event in Bloemfontein 2015.
NPA Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said SASA-II received a R30m grant from NLC and the funds were released in two tranches of R15m each.
The final payment was made on January 28 2016, she said.
Mahanjana said shortly afterwards the SASA-II transferred more than R3.9m to Ironbridge Travelling Agency and Events, a company directed by Karabo Charles Sithole and cousin to NLC's former COO, Philemon Letwaba.
On February 5 2016, Ironbridge transferred R2m to Ndzhuku Trading, which then used R350,000 to purchase the Waterfront estate property for R750,000.
It was then registered under the Malwandla Siweya Family Trust.
Another property that forms part of the preservation order includes the Lakefield Ext 22 in Ekurhuleni.
"On February 22 2016, Konani-Pfunzo Learning Centre NPO received R55,463,735 from the NLC.
"Within two days, Konani-Pfunzo transferred R55,250,000 to Tshikovha Graduate Academy (Tshikovha), which then diverted R2,641,898.88 to a law firm," she said.
Mahanjana said the amount was used to facilitate the purchase of the Ekurhuleni property by Moudy Madzielwana and his wife, using funds fraudulently obtained from the NLC.
The same year, the NLC transferred R20m to Mushumo Wu Shavha Zwandawho who is accused of funnelling R6m to Thwala Front, a company implicated in NLC corruption cases, said Mahanjana.
"The funds were used for personal gain, including the purchase of property [in Makhado] by Mr Philemon Letwaba, without securing a loan from a financial institution."
NPA, SIU granted preservation order to attach assets worth R6.5m allegedly from NLC
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
High-value properties, financial transfers, and a Toyota Hilux — these are some of the assets worth R6.5m and allegedly linked to the siphoning of millions of rand from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
The assets have since been attached following a preservation order granted by the Pretoria high court.
In a joint statement, the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Special Investigating Unit said the order was granted in July.
One of the attached properties includes Holding 46 Ironsyde Agricultural Holdings in Gauteng, bought under actor Terry Pheto's sister, Dimakatso.
The money for the property allegedly came from Nunnovation Africa Foundation NPO which had received R23m from the NLC.
The NPO then transferred R5m to Mishsone Trading, which subsequently funnelled R2,9m to Upbrand Properties, a company alleged to be tied to prior NLC corruption.
Another property which was attached was bought in Sable Hills Waterfront estate, north of Pretoria, allegedly with money meant for intellectually impaired athletes.
The money was given to the South African Sports Association for the Intellectually Impaired (SASA-II) in 2015 to host a sports event in Bloemfontein 2015.
NPA Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said SASA-II received a R30m grant from NLC and the funds were released in two tranches of R15m each.
The final payment was made on January 28 2016, she said.
Mahanjana said shortly afterwards the SASA-II transferred more than R3.9m to Ironbridge Travelling Agency and Events, a company directed by Karabo Charles Sithole and cousin to NLC's former COO, Philemon Letwaba.
On February 5 2016, Ironbridge transferred R2m to Ndzhuku Trading, which then used R350,000 to purchase the Waterfront estate property for R750,000.
It was then registered under the Malwandla Siweya Family Trust.
Another property that forms part of the preservation order includes the Lakefield Ext 22 in Ekurhuleni.
"On February 22 2016, Konani-Pfunzo Learning Centre NPO received R55,463,735 from the NLC.
"Within two days, Konani-Pfunzo transferred R55,250,000 to Tshikovha Graduate Academy (Tshikovha), which then diverted R2,641,898.88 to a law firm," she said.
Mahanjana said the amount was used to facilitate the purchase of the Ekurhuleni property by Moudy Madzielwana and his wife, using funds fraudulently obtained from the NLC.
The same year, the NLC transferred R20m to Mushumo Wu Shavha Zwandawho who is accused of funnelling R6m to Thwala Front, a company implicated in NLC corruption cases, said Mahanjana.
"The funds were used for personal gain, including the purchase of property [in Makhado] by Mr Philemon Letwaba, without securing a loan from a financial institution."
The SIU has been granted an order to freeze the pension benefits of former National Lotteries Commission COO Philemon Letwaba. SIU's Kaizer Kganyago elaborates.
In addition, the court preserved a 2016 Toyota Hilux, which according to Mahanjana was bought after Tshikovha transferred R1m to Mshandukani Holdings.
Mahanjana said the vehicle was registered under Preldon Construction, directed by Pretty Shandukani, the wife of the company’s director, Mashudu Shandukani.
"This transaction was made possible through funds unlawfully transferred from the NLC grant. The preservation order ensures that the identified assets remain secured and cannot be sold or otherwise disposed of while investigations continue.
"The SIU and AFU are working closely to expedite the legal process to recover the misappropriated funds and bring those involved in these fraudulent activities to justice."
The NPA and SIU said the preservation order safeguarded various assets acquired through the misappropriation of funds from the NLC to ensure that they were kept in reasonable condition until a forfeiture order was granted.
"This decisive action is part of an ongoing investigation into the unlawful use of NLC grant allocations meant to support community development projects," Mahanjana said.
SowetanLIVE
THABO SHOLE-MASHAO | R180bn Lotto licence a magnet to tender royalty, elites
SIU stops sale of Limpopo farm bought from 'illegally siphoned' NLC funds
'I was consulting and was paid, this is a malicious campaign': Designer Thula Sindi on SIU investigation
Actress Terry Pheto, designer Thula Sindi named in chicken farm lotteries embezzlement report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos