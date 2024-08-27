The health department has won a medical negligence case which could have cost the taxpayer millions of rand.
In this case, the East London circuit division of the high court found Frere Hospital was not at fault after a baby was born with severe brain injury from a lack of oxygen while the mother was in labour.
The baby’s mother sued the hospital, claiming it had provided substandard care and that it had been negligent for, among other reasons, not properly monitoring the baby during labour.
But judge Sally Collett found in favour of the version of the nursing staff and of two doctors who had been involved in her care.
‘Unco-operative patient’ loses medical negligence claim
