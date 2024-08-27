Only 110 of 257 municipalities in SA received unqualified audits

According to Maluleke, the 110 that are there include 77 municipalities that have been in the unqualified zone for a number of years.
“So, there is inertia in that particular category which should worry all of us because we know within those 110 are some problematic municipalities and whose inability to deliver properly and to procure in a manner that is consistent with the law has a direct impact on the lived experiences of citizens and the direct impact of quality of spent on resources,” she said.
She also said that only 34 of 257 municipalities in the country had obtained clean audits.
A clean audit is when an auditee has credible financials, useful and reliable service delivery report and complies with laws and regulations that relate to financial performance.
“All too often, municipalities celebrate when they get an unqualified audit opinion. But what gets left behind is an understanding of the pitfalls of running a municipality that remains too comfortable in that unqualified space.
“They are unable to report faithfully on service delivery issues and they are also unable to procure in a manner that is consistent with the law,” she said.
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has revealed that only 110 municipalities out of 257 in SA have unqualified audits.
Maluleke said the 110 are the “ones that are able to get to credible financial statements at the end of the audit process. You can rely on their debit and credit ad reported in the financial statements.
“Most of them struggle to compile credible service delivery reports and the vast majority struggle with compliance matters.”
Maluleke revealed this on Tuesday when she released the 2022/23 consolidated general report on local government audit outcomes.
