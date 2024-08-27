South Africa

North West cop handed two life sentences for killing his wife and her lover

‘This was a premeditated murder’

27 August 2024 - 19:32
Koena Mashale Journalist
Anninus Mmutle shot his wife and her lover with 12 rounds of ammunition, killing them instantly. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A 50-year-old North West police officer has been handed two life sentences for killing his wife and her lover.

Anninus Mmutle shot his wife and her lover with 12 rounds of ammunition, killing them instantly. 

According to Sivenathi Gunya, North West National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Mmutle was experiencing marital problems with his wife, Motshegwa Mmutle at the time.

On the day of the incident, he said, Mmutle had followed his wife and her boyfriend, Katlego Selokwane, to a friend’s residence. 

“Mmutle arrived and started to shoot at them with approximately 12 bullets, killing the wife and the boyfriend instantly, but the friend managed to escape the scene. 

“He then called the police and was arrested on the same day,” said Gunya.  

Mmutle, a detective warrant officer stationed at Nietverdint police station, was charged with two counts of murder.

Mmutle showed no remorse.
Magistrate Botlhasitse Mothibi

He was sentenced at the Zeerust regional court where magistrate Botlhasitse Mothibi ordered that both sentences run concurrently.

He also declared Mmutle unfit to possess a firearm. 

Gunya said the state emphasised that the court must be the source of hope for the victims and community and protect the interests of the public at all times. 

“In aggravation of sentence, state prosecutor Adv Shadrack Mabale told the court that this was a premeditated murder and deprived the deceased of the constitutional right to life. 

“Advocate Mabale told the court that the accused was supposed to protect his partner and his family, particularly as he is a law enforcement officer, but instead, he killed her,” said Gunya. 

Mothibi said Mmutle showed no remorse and discredited the fact that he called the police. He also said violence was a scourge that was rife in society.

As a police officer, Mothibi said, Mmutle was supposed to know better. 

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, welcomed the sentence and hopes this sentence will serve as a deterrent to people who believe that acts of violence are the solution to any problems they are facing. 

SowetanLIVE

