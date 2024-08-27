He was sentenced at the Zeerust regional court where magistrate Botlhasitse Mothibi ordered that both sentences run concurrently.
He also declared Mmutle unfit to possess a firearm.
Gunya said the state emphasised that the court must be the source of hope for the victims and community and protect the interests of the public at all times.
“In aggravation of sentence, state prosecutor Adv Shadrack Mabale told the court that this was a premeditated murder and deprived the deceased of the constitutional right to life.
“Advocate Mabale told the court that the accused was supposed to protect his partner and his family, particularly as he is a law enforcement officer, but instead, he killed her,” said Gunya.
Mothibi said Mmutle showed no remorse and discredited the fact that he called the police. He also said violence was a scourge that was rife in society.
As a police officer, Mothibi said, Mmutle was supposed to know better.
The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, welcomed the sentence and hopes this sentence will serve as a deterrent to people who believe that acts of violence are the solution to any problems they are facing.
SowetanLIVE
North West cop handed two life sentences for killing his wife and her lover
‘This was a premeditated murder’
Image: 123RF
