South Africa

Four bodies found in burnt truck, police searching for person believed to have been travelling with them

By TIMESLIVE - 27 August 2024 - 07:45
Free State police are searching for a fifth person believed to have been travelling with a family that perished in a truck fire.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet/ File photo

Police in Harrismith in the Free State have opened an inquest docket after four bodies were found inside a burnt truck and have launched a manhunt for a person believed to have been travelling with the family. 

According to police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring, police found the truck on the gravel road between Mabate and Tshiame B-Khalanyoni, burnt beyond recognition.

Mophiring said police were summoned on Monday morning to the scene by a passer-by who noticed a truck burning and tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the fire.

“He saw four human bodies burnt beyond recognition inside the truck and summoned the police to the crime scene. 

“The preliminary investigations were conducted, and police were able to establish that the truck belonged to a 35-year-old from Makwane village in QwaQwa, whose name is known to the police.

“It's alleged that he arrived at Tshiame B at about 5.30am to fetch his three children and wife, taking them back to QwaQwa from her sister-in-law's house. It's further alleged that the man from Makwane Village left home in the morning at about 4.30am to fetch his children from Tshiame-B in Harrismith. He arrived at Tshiame B at about 5.30am to fetch his three children, a boy, 10,  a girl, 8, and a one-year-old toddler boy, with their mother, aged 32,” Mophiring said.

All five are said to have driven off to QwaQwa in a truck but never arrived home.

Police only found four bodies at the crime scene. An inquest docket has been opened for further investigation while police search for the fifth person.

Any person with information that may assist in finding the person can contact the Harrismith detective unit at 082 854 7542, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or post anonymously on the MySaps App.

