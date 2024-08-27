The article by the two publications further claimed that the transaction was a legitimate commercial loan that was fully repaid. However, neither the loan agreement nor proof of settlement of the loan has been provided, they claimed.
Calls increase for justice minister Simelane to explain her R500k loan from VBS
Image: Freddy Mavunda
There are calls for justice minister Thembi Simelane to clarify her alleged involvement in the infamous VBS saga after News24 and Daily Maverick investigations revealed that she allegedly received a R500,000 loan from the now collapsed bank.
On Tuesday, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Judge Matters, Freedom Under Law and Defend Our Democracy released a joint statement calling for Simelane to bring the nation into her confidence on the issue. Political parties also entered the fray, demanding her response.
Both News24 and Daily Maverick revealed that Simelane allegedly got the loan back in October 2016 and used the money to buy a coffee shop.
They also alleged that the loan was actually a kickback for the R349m the Polokwane municipality had invested with the bank during her tenure there as mayor.
“We therefore call for the minister to account fully for her involvement in the incident. It would be untenable for such serious allegations against a minister in such an important portfolio to remain unanswered,” said the organisations in a statement.
The article by the two publications further claimed that the transaction was a legitimate commercial loan that was fully repaid. However, neither the loan agreement nor proof of settlement of the loan has been provided, they claimed.
The article further suggests that Simelane received the kickback from Ralliom Razwinane, who is currently on trial for fraud, corruption and money laundering related to his role in facilitating investments between municipalities and the mutual bank.
“In October 2016, VBS paid R1.66m in kickbacks to Razwinane and Gundo Wealth Solutions in exchange for two deposits totalling R130m from the Polokwane municipality. They were made shortly after Gundo signed a three-year contract to provide investment brokerage services to the municipality,” said the article.
In response to the two publications, Simelane confirmed that she got the loan to aid her purchase of the business and also characterised the deal as a legitimate “commercial loan” which was “fully repaid”.
“The transaction was completely above board,” she is quoted as saying.
Justice Minister Thembi Simelane took a loan of more than half a million rand from a company that brokered unlawful investments of R349-million into VBS Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while she was mayor of the city in 2016.
Simelane is the minister who is tasked with ensuring that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutes all those who are alleged to have been involved in the "Great Bank Heist".
On Monday, ActionSA filed an urgent complaint with the public protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, for her to urgently initiate an investigation into the said allegations.
"ActionSA believes this is a clear case of an obvious conflict of interest, with the integrity of the justice system under her stewardship at stake. It is simply untenable that the very person entrusted with ensuring justice is upheld in South Africa may herself be compromised, which, in turn, casts a shadow over the NPA’s ability to carry out its mandate impartially and without favour," said the party.
The party further said should Gcaleka conclude that there is sufficient evidence of wrongdoing, they will write to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting the immediate removal of Simelane as justice minister.
SowetanLIVE
