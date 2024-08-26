The former personal assistant of ex-premier of the Free State Ace Magashule is back in the dock in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.
Moroadi Cholota was granted R2,500 bail despite the National Prosecuting Authority having opposed the application, arguing she was a “flight risk”. She made her first court appearance earlier in August, days after her extradition from the US where she had been in jail since April 12.
Magistrate Estelle de Lange ordered Cholota to be released after paying bail, saying the state had not proven she was a flight risk.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota's urgent application challenging arrest
Courtesy of SABC
The former personal assistant of ex-premier of the Free State Ace Magashule is back in the dock in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.
Moroadi Cholota was granted R2,500 bail despite the National Prosecuting Authority having opposed the application, arguing she was a “flight risk”. She made her first court appearance earlier in August, days after her extradition from the US where she had been in jail since April 12.
Magistrate Estelle de Lange ordered Cholota to be released after paying bail, saying the state had not proven she was a flight risk.
TimesLIVE
After four months in jail, Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota gets bail
SOWETAN SAYS | Asbestos project victims need justice
NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA, says she is a flight risk
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos