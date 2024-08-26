In Mpumalanga, police seized illicit cigarettes worth R2.5m during a disruptive operation in Hazyview. Three suspects were arrested and charged, said Mathe.
Furthermore, 23 suspected car hijackers were arrested while 58 illegal miners were also apprehended.
During this week’s operations, police confiscated 154 firearms, including 26 handguns in Gauteng, 25 in the Western Cape and 24 in KwaZulu-Natal. Additionally, 4,266 rounds of ammunition were seized, while 69 hijacked and stolen vehicles were recovered.
Athlenda Mathe said three suspects, including two farmers, were arrested for shooting and killing two women on a farm in Limpopo. The bodies of the women were found in a pigsty on the farm.
Mathe said an intelligence-driven operation led to the foiling of a planned kidnapping in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.
"Five suspects, including two South Africans, two Ugandans, and a Malawian, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to kidnap and extortion,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
Operation Shanyela ensures 14,422 suspects are nabbed in just seven days
Image: GARETH WILSON
In just seven days, police arrested 613 people for drunk driving and 207 for rape.
The arrests are part of Operation Shanyela, which saw the arrest of 14,422 suspects.
According to police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, in just one week alone, 2,873 wanted suspects for murder, rape, possession of illegal firearms and business robberies were arrested.
Breaking it down, she said 125 were arrested for murder, 125 for attempted murder, 207 for rape, while 123 were arrested for being in possession of illegal firearms.
Police confiscated 154 firearms and 4,266 rounds of ammunition.
She said assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) registered the largest number of arrests at 1,607, while 725 suspects were arrested for illegally dealing in liquor.
Of these, 274 arrests were made in the Free State, while 142 were made in Mpumalanga. Additionally, 613 people were arrested for drunk driving, with 174 arrests in Gauteng and 128 in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mathe said 1,183 suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, with 588 of these arrests made in the Western Cape.
In Gauteng, two men were arrested over the weekend after being linked to a drug lab valued at R80m in Douglasdale.
Neighbours shaken about living next to drugs factory
In Mpumalanga, police seized illicit cigarettes worth R2.5m during a disruptive operation in Hazyview. Three suspects were arrested and charged, said Mathe.
Furthermore, 23 suspected car hijackers were arrested while 58 illegal miners were also apprehended.
During this week’s operations, police confiscated 154 firearms, including 26 handguns in Gauteng, 25 in the Western Cape and 24 in KwaZulu-Natal. Additionally, 4,266 rounds of ammunition were seized, while 69 hijacked and stolen vehicles were recovered.
Athlenda Mathe said three suspects, including two farmers, were arrested for shooting and killing two women on a farm in Limpopo. The bodies of the women were found in a pigsty on the farm.
Mathe said an intelligence-driven operation led to the foiling of a planned kidnapping in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.
"Five suspects, including two South Africans, two Ugandans, and a Malawian, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to kidnap and extortion,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
Police seize counterfeit 'high end brands' worth R55m in Bellville
Police arrest man after woman's body found in her stolen Range Rover at petrol station
'Kidnapped' woman and lover in police custody for hoax hijacking
Mom turns in son who confessed to murder, robbery and kidnapping
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos