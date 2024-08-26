For nine months, police had been watching movements at a Johannesburg house and when they finally pounced on Thursday, they discovered a multimillion-rand drug lab.
The raid on a plot in Douglasdale, according to police sources, happened after one of the people involved in the business informed the cops about the manufacturing and packaging of mandrax tablets with a street value of R10m.
Police estimated that the value of the machinery they found at R70m.
Situated in the quiet area of Chartwell, the property has high walls and when Sowetan visited the area on Saturday, there were still bags of chemicals, a stove, gas cylinders, several 20l bottles and pots inside the house.
The house had some broken windows and rusty burglar bars. There was no sign that anyone lived there as there was no furniture.
The back of the house is in a dilapidated state.
During the drug bust, police found two unlicensed firearms, a high calibre ammunition, pellet guns and replica firearms.
Two people were arrested on the scene and police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said they were expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate”s court on Monday.
A police source told Sowetan they had been keeping a close watch on the property since November last year after a tip-off. The source said they would patrol the area and sometimes would not see anyone coming in or out of the gate.
Masondo would not confirm how long they had been monitoring the house and would only say it was for some time.
He said the police had executed a search warrant where they discovered that the premises were used to manufacture drugs.
Neighbours shaken about living next to drugs factory
Chemicals, machinery to make narcotics found in the house – police
Image: supplied
“Chemicals used to manufacture drugs, machinery and finished products were found at the premises,” he said.
Masondo said more arrests were imminent.
Neighbours said they were shocked by the discovery of the lab.
“I am shocked that it happened right next door. We were shocked when we saw the police and forensics – at first, we heard gunshots and the dogs barking and wondered what was happening,” said a neighbour who asked not to be named.
Another resident said she and her family did not feel safe after witnessing the police raid that involved drugs.
The woman also said she did not suspect anything untoward was happening as the gate was always closed.
“It would happen once in a while when you see a car coming out. So, it was a shock when we witnessed the raid happening.
“We didn't know them personally, but these people were our neighbours and we just got scared that drugs were being cooked not far from us. We never suspected anything at all, we did not even smell anything,” said the neighbour who has been living in the area for 15 years.
Western Cape police bust three suspects for possession of Mandrax worth R50,000
Another neighbour, who has been operating his business in the area, described the incident as a “moral hazard”.
“I saw on the neighbourhood [chat] group people asking what is happening, there were pictures of police raiding the house but we did not know what was happening. This is moral decadence of society; we want a good clean society.
“Generally, this area is well known for peaceful living. People here are known for keeping horses, so it is quiet and not a busy place. It is concerning because there are people that are taking advantage of the quietness and trying to be under the radar of the system. It is very concerning.”
Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni said in the past five months, police have discovered more than 10 drug labs.
“This is evidence enough that we are making inroads in identifying and dismantling drug labs in our province. I am proud of my members who have been working with diligence to identify and close down the existing drug labs in our province,” Mthombeni said.
