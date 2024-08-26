“It is actually a factory that was converted into a residential area. They were not supposed to occupy the building but they decided to move in,” he said.
Masses rely on unsafe buildings for housing
Burnt factory had shacks erected inside it
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
There are dozens of shacks built on the top floor of a derelict roofless building in Jeppestown in the Joburg CBD, just a few metres from where a deadly fire killed four people on Sunday.
The ground floor of the building is in disrepair, with broken windows following a fire three years ago, according to a resident.
The building has been stripped to a mere shell as it has been turned into a multi-storey squatter camp. Poorly erected structures made out of rusted corrugated iron sheets greet you as you approach the area.
Next to it are similar blocks of flats, which residents claim were hijacked after they were abandoned.
Just along Jules Street where these buildings are situated, Sowetan found others in dilapidated states where occupants have built shacks inside.
A few metres away, along Hans Street, are several other buildings in a similar state.
Residents in about nine buildings told Sowetan that they paid between R400 to R1,200 rent a month to different people every month. Only one said she had been paying R1,200 to the same person.
With blankets and clothes hanging on the outside walls, people have divided open-plan buildings that used to be factories with various materials to create a semblance of privacy. This is the state of many buildings in the CBD.
On Sunday, four people lost their lives when the building they were occupying was gutted by a fire. Three others were injured.
Joburg emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the incident happened at the corner of Jannie and Jules streets around 1.15am. He said the victims were aged between 30 and 40.
“At this stage, the cause of the fire is believed to be illegal [electrical] connections. The fire happened at one of the abandoned buildings in the inner city. They are using all sorts of materials to try and divide this building.
“It is actually a factory that was converted into a residential area. They were not supposed to occupy the building but they decided to move in,” he said.
“The fire has been stopped, and we will hand over the building to SAPS for further investigation.”
Sowetan spoke to residents occupying these unsafe buildings.
One of the residents of the building that was gutted by the fire said she was woken up by a person screaming from the outside.
“When I lifted the blankets, I saw smoke all over the place and we were struggling to get out and everyone was confused. I and other people then jumped out the window to the next flat and we left everything inside,” said 37-year-old Khawuntile Zuma.
“I work at Kwa Mai Mai and I was told about this place by my colleagues and I came to rent here. I have lost everything at this point. My clothes, ID, everything,” she said.
Zuma said she had only been living in the building for a month and paid R800 rent.
Another resident Vuyiswa Nene, 19, said she had been living in the building for six months, adding that “there are too many owners”.
“I don’t even know who owns the place I am renting. Different people come and demand rent.”
Nene said she was also woken up by people screaming and had to jump to another block of flats when the fire broke out.
She too said she lost her personal belongings and did not know what to do.
Another resident who said he has been living there since 2019, said: “We don’t know what happened, we just woke up when the building was in flames.
“We live in shacks inside, very small structures, but I bought a stand inside years back for R800 so I wasn’t renting anymore, I was living there for free,” he said.
Sowetan also spoke to residents who live in the same area.
A resident who lived in a building opposite the one that burnt on Sunday said he paid R400 per month in rent and lived with his family.
“We do have electricity and water inside but you can’t just come in and say you want to see how we live – it is not safe to do so,” he said.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
A woman who lived in another block of flats said she paid R1,200 for rent but only knew the caretaker and not the owner.
Joburg mayor Dada Morero said about 226 people were affected by the fire. He said those who had been affected would be registered and given temporary accommodation.
Morero said he was informed that when the emergency services team went to extinguish the fire, there were groups of people with heavy artillery from the same building.
“It was confirming there is a lot of criminal activity taking place in this building because they saw different groups going out with the artillery, serious guns, which confirms what the councillors have been saying that this building in itself is a criminal centre where a lot of criminality takes place, including rape, robberies, and they then run to the building so it is something that law enforcement agencies have to come and help us with,” Morero said.
He said the building was privately owned and investigations were underway to determine who the owner was so that they could take “some responsibility while the city must deal with the current situation”.
Morero said the city was currently developing a strategy, which, according to him, was 90% complete.
“The strategy will see the city taking over government-owned buildings and giving them to entrepreneurs so that they can turn them into residential or commercial properties,” he said.
In August 2023, a fire broke out at the Usindiso Building, a hijacked building in Marshalltown in the Joburg CBD, and 76 people died.
