“It is alleged that the accused tied her up, robbed her of belongings, wrapped her in a carpet, put her in the boot of her car, and drove with her to Pretoria.
“When the deceased’s daughter could not get hold of her on the phone, she called the tracker company to locate the car. The tracker company then located the car at a petrol station in Moreleta, Pretoria, while the accused was inside the shop,” said Mahanjana.
She said the petrol attendants identified Karelse as the person who was driving the vehicle when questioned by the tracking company.
“The tracker company personnel then apprehended the accused when they opened the boot of the car. The deceased’s body was found with cables about her neck and her mouth covered with tape. Police were called, and the accused was arrested and remanded in custody,” said Mahanjana.
Mahanjana said Lea's cause of death was not yet known but that suspicions were that she was strangled.
“Her mouth was also covered with duct tape,” she said.
The matter was postponed to September 2 for bail information and for the Legal Aid attorney to consult with the accused regarding confessing, she said.
Mahanjana said the state intends to oppose bail in the matter.
Man found with woman's body in boot of a car remanded in custody
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
A 21-year-old man accused of murdering a Mpumalanga woman whose body was found in the boot of her Range Rover wrapped in a carpet appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday.
Cuan Karelse, 21, from Standerton, Mpumalanga, also faces charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.
According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, Karelse slipped into Renee Lea’s home on the afternoon of August 24 through an open gate as she was driving into her yard.
Image: Supplied
“It is alleged that the accused tied her up, robbed her of belongings, wrapped her in a carpet, put her in the boot of her car, and drove with her to Pretoria.
“When the deceased’s daughter could not get hold of her on the phone, she called the tracker company to locate the car. The tracker company then located the car at a petrol station in Moreleta, Pretoria, while the accused was inside the shop,” said Mahanjana.
She said the petrol attendants identified Karelse as the person who was driving the vehicle when questioned by the tracking company.
“The tracker company personnel then apprehended the accused when they opened the boot of the car. The deceased’s body was found with cables about her neck and her mouth covered with tape. Police were called, and the accused was arrested and remanded in custody,” said Mahanjana.
Mahanjana said Lea's cause of death was not yet known but that suspicions were that she was strangled.
“Her mouth was also covered with duct tape,” she said.
The matter was postponed to September 2 for bail information and for the Legal Aid attorney to consult with the accused regarding confessing, she said.
Mahanjana said the state intends to oppose bail in the matter.
Operation Shanyela ensures 14,422 suspects are nabbed in just seven days
Mom turns in son who confessed to murder, robbery and kidnapping
Human remains discovered in old pit toilet at Limpopo school
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos