Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi also apologised for the confusion that is set to be carried by the remark.
"We don’t agree with this proposal. We held discussions with our regional chairperson and executive mayor [Morero] who advised us that the ANC Johannesburg Lekgotla rejected his proposal and he fully accepts the decision not to entertain this proposal further. We remain committed to ensure that our law enforcement agencies are appropriately trained to tackle challenges created by crime," Lesufi tweeted.
The ANC said it welcomed Morero’s apology and the unconditional withdrawal of his proposal.
The party said Morero's proposal runs contrary to both ANC and government policies.
“Whilst there is a legitimate need for our leadership in especially metropolitan cities to find solutions to the pressing crisis of crime, and the complexity of governing cosmopolitan urban polities, these solutions must be within the permits and limits of ANC policy.
“The national executive committee at its recent Lekgotla resolved to provide ongoing support to the local government sphere to improve service delivery, local economic development and deal with issues of crime.
“Accordingly, national deployees to provinces are required to, and will, continue to provide support to our structures in Johannesburg and other cities as they improve their strategies to govern better”, said Zuko Godlimpi, the party’s acting national spokesperson.
SowetanLIVE
Joburg mayor apologises for saying foreign nationals should be hired as metro cops
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Joburg mayor Dada Morero says he's sorry for the "anxiety it might have caused" to the city's residents when he suggested that foreign nationals should be hired as metro police officers.
Morero's apology comes a day after a video circulated on social media where he suggested that the city should employ migrants to help in cases where there is a language barrier when foreign nationals have been arrested.
"None of our men and women [law enforcement officials] can speak any of the foreign African languages... and the challenge is for us to deal with crime, and you can have all your suspects here before they write their statements, they can plan what they are going to say in front of you without you hearing what they are saying.
"It might be a culture shock to suggest to this REC (regional executive council) that if we are serious about fighting crime in ward 67, we have no option but those that are properly documented with proper documents can be recruited in the Johannesburg Metro Police [Department]," he is caught saying on the recording.
Morero made the remarks during the ANC REC lekgotla over the weekend.
On Monday, during a briefing in Joburg, Morero apologised for his comments.
"I withdraw my proposal and apologise for the anxiety it might have caused to the residents of Johannesburg and the people of South Africa," said Morero.
Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero explains the logic behind why he thought his suggestion of recruiting foreign nationals to the JMPD was a good idea.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi also apologised for the confusion that is set to be carried by the remark.
"We don’t agree with this proposal. We held discussions with our regional chairperson and executive mayor [Morero] who advised us that the ANC Johannesburg Lekgotla rejected his proposal and he fully accepts the decision not to entertain this proposal further. We remain committed to ensure that our law enforcement agencies are appropriately trained to tackle challenges created by crime," Lesufi tweeted.
The ANC said it welcomed Morero’s apology and the unconditional withdrawal of his proposal.
The party said Morero's proposal runs contrary to both ANC and government policies.
“Whilst there is a legitimate need for our leadership in especially metropolitan cities to find solutions to the pressing crisis of crime, and the complexity of governing cosmopolitan urban polities, these solutions must be within the permits and limits of ANC policy.
“The national executive committee at its recent Lekgotla resolved to provide ongoing support to the local government sphere to improve service delivery, local economic development and deal with issues of crime.
“Accordingly, national deployees to provinces are required to, and will, continue to provide support to our structures in Johannesburg and other cities as they improve their strategies to govern better”, said Zuko Godlimpi, the party’s acting national spokesperson.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Operation Dudula closes down migrant-owned spaza shops in Soweto
Scared migrants flee as Dudula raids Soweto spazas
READER LETTER | Chidimma uproar rooted in hatred towards her Nigerian heritage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos