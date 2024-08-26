Attorneys withdraw claims for deceased clients

He said a majority of the lawyers told them they did not know their clients had died and said they would withdraw the claims.
“For us, it becomes a saving, there is nothing to follow up on. But where we find that there is criminality, we send it to the NPA[National Prosecuting Authority] but with all of these, we send this information to the Legal Practice Council, which regulates the conduct and they will then deal with them [lawyers] in accordance to that.”
In the majority of the cases, Kganyago said the lawyers were notified of the investigations.
Here’s what the SIU also found in Gauteng:
- The SIU identified 40 matters involving claims submitted to the value of R496m;
- 19 out of these 40 claims are on behalf of children who are deceased, but the lawyers
continued with the claims;
- Two of the 40 clients are employed whereas the lawyer said for loss of earnings;
- One child had no cerebral palsy whereas the claim was for this condition;
- One case was struck off the roll; and
- One patient denied having instituted a civil claim.
In Limpopo, the SIU also found:
A case where R31m was deposited into the attorney’s trust account to pay the claimant directly. However, the lawyer did not open the trust account as directed by the court order, which resulted in the lawyer keeping the money and earning interest;
A lawyer was paid R18.7m but decided to pay the patient only R6,000 per month for the past 18 months.
Four matters to the value of R169.4m, all submitted by one attorney, where patients were interviewed and denied that they ever signed a power of attorney or instructed any attorney to lodge claims.
The SIU investigation saved the department of health R3.1bn, and Kganyago said this was a win for the country.
“This money is supposed to have been paid out. This money is taken from money that was supposed to buy medication, equipment for the hospitals and so on.
“They [lawyers] will come back and make more claims. It is a win for the country and the people of SA because this is taxpayers’ money and belongs to all the people of SA. It is not government money. Government money belongs to all of them and is for the services that [people] want.”
SowetanLIVE
Attorneys withdraw claims for deceased clients
Probe saved department of health R3.1bn
Image: Frennie Shivambu
Gauteng lawyers who suddenly withdrew medical malpractice claims upon investigation told the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) they did not know that their clients, on behalf of whom they made claims worth millions of rand, had died.
The SIU revealed on Saturday that nine Gauteng attorneys withdrew their claims against the health department when they realised that the SIU was investigating them.
The value of their claims was about R150m.
In KwaZulu-Natal, out of the 107 matters finalised by the SIU, 76 involved deceased claimants. These claims had a value of more than R1.715bn.
In Limpopo, 26 cases to the value of R657m in which the claimants were confirmed to be deceased were identified by the unit.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said when they were notified some of the lawyers said they did not know their clients had died.
This is why SIU is unable to pursue legal action against them, saying it cannot prove they knew their claimants had died at the time of their claim submission.
“It differs from one case to the other. In every case where we find irregularities, we approach them [lawyers] and we show them information [that we have]. In the main, we would have got to them and said this is what we found, especially when you are following up on matters where people have died and we can show you [lawyer] and can prove that people have died,” said Kganyago on Sunday.
“If there was no criminality... Let me give you an example, we approach you as a lawyer and we say, ‘But this person [lawyer’s client] has died and the lawyer says I didn’t know’... How are we then going to say to this person [lawyer] you did this deliberately?”
‘Its game over’ — Motsoaledi and SIU go after law firms submitting fraudulent medical negligence claims
He said a majority of the lawyers told them they did not know their clients had died and said they would withdraw the claims.
“For us, it becomes a saving, there is nothing to follow up on. But where we find that there is criminality, we send it to the NPA[National Prosecuting Authority] but with all of these, we send this information to the Legal Practice Council, which regulates the conduct and they will then deal with them [lawyers] in accordance to that.”
In the majority of the cases, Kganyago said the lawyers were notified of the investigations.
Here’s what the SIU also found in Gauteng:
In Limpopo, the SIU also found:
A case where R31m was deposited into the attorney’s trust account to pay the claimant directly. However, the lawyer did not open the trust account as directed by the court order, which resulted in the lawyer keeping the money and earning interest;
A lawyer was paid R18.7m but decided to pay the patient only R6,000 per month for the past 18 months.
Four matters to the value of R169.4m, all submitted by one attorney, where patients were interviewed and denied that they ever signed a power of attorney or instructed any attorney to lodge claims.
The SIU investigation saved the department of health R3.1bn, and Kganyago said this was a win for the country.
“This money is supposed to have been paid out. This money is taken from money that was supposed to buy medication, equipment for the hospitals and so on.
“They [lawyers] will come back and make more claims. It is a win for the country and the people of SA because this is taxpayers’ money and belongs to all the people of SA. It is not government money. Government money belongs to all of them and is for the services that [people] want.”
SowetanLIVE
AFU, SIU and Hawks freeze assets, properties worth R52.6m of corrupt officials
Hundreds of undeserving NSFAS beneficiaries agree to pay back the money – SIU
SIU raids home affairs refugee centres across the country
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos