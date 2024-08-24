Rhodes University vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela says anyone who believes the name of the institution should be changed should follow proper channels and restart the process as it has been done before.
'You can restart the process to rename Rhodes if you like': Vice-chancellor Mabizela
Prof Sizwe Mabizela said consultations had been held in the past and the decision was that the name should be retained
Image: Sino Majangaza
Rhodes University vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela says anyone who believes the name of the institution should be changed should follow proper channels and restart the process as it has been done before.
Speaking to journalists on Friday ahead of an alumni event in Durban, Mabizela said in 2016 comprehensive consultations had been held with different stakeholders about a name change.
“After a very detailed and thorough process the final decision was to retain the name of the university. Alumni were consulted, students who were there then were consulted and there was broad consultation and people decided that the university should retain its name.
“Of course we do have processes if anyone would like to reopen the debate, there are processes to do that. I'm not going to engage that further because it is something that is important and we do have ways of dealing with it if anyone wishes to bring it up again. But council took that decision after extensive consultation,” Mabizela said.
Mabizela's comments come after EFF leader Julius Malema visited Rhodes University and urged students to agitate for a name change, describing the current one as belonging to the “most racist imperialist”.
Mabizela also expressed concerns about the challenges the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has been facing over the past few years.
He said the problems at NSFAS had resulted in students from poor families finding themselves living in conditions that were not conducive to studying. He raised concerns about problems in the capping of fees and disbursement of student allowances.
“We have engaged NSFAS on this, but there is no solution in sight.”
Over time NSFAS has capped the total amount it provides to needy students for accommodation at R45,000 a year even though those who live outside the university have to pay up to R90,000 a year. For 2024, accommodation has been capped at R50,000 a year.
Furthermore, there have been glitches in the payment of student allowances which has left many with too little money to cover their daily living expenses.
Mabizela also expressed his views on global rankings of university, arguing they have no value.
“I do not believe in global rankings. I don't think that they serve any purpose except as a marketing gimmick. You can construct your own ranking system that will make you number one.
“These global rankings are absolutely meaningless. By the way, Rhodes University is the only university that has publicly declared that we will not participate in these things.
“Many top-notch universities have also distanced themselves from these ranking because they are not about quality. They also don't take into consideration the context in which you work.
“They will not ask about disadvantaged students who you have to admit into a university and raise them to the level where they are able to contribute.
“We don't pay much attention to that. We know who we are and what our purpose is in South Africa, how we need to unleash the potential of young people in this country,” Mabizela said.
He said the university will invest in research to “free the creative genius of the black child”.
