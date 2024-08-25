South Africa

Infant's decomposed body washes up on Clifton beach

By TIMESLIVE - 25 August 2024 - 16:55
A Clifton beachgoer made a gruesome discovery on Saturday when he came across the body of an infant that has washed up on the shore.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

A Clifton beachgoer was shocked to find the decomposed body of an infant washed up on the shoreline on Saturday.

NSRI's Craig Lambinon said their emergency operations centre was alerted by a bystander at Clifton third beach who made the gruesome discovery shortly before midday.

He said NSRI Bakoven and Table Bay, a Clifton surf lifeguard, City of Cape Town law enforcement, medics, police and health officials responded. 

“On arrival on the scene the unidentified decomposed body of an infant was secured on the beach for police detectives before being taken into the care of government health forensic pathology services.”

Lambinon said police opened an inquest docket.

Anyone with information that can assist police in this case should call Camps Bay police station or call 0860010111 or 10111.

TimesLIVE

