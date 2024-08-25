The Hawks have revealed that 25 people were convicted of drug-related offences between April and June, with 15 of them sentenced to pay fines.
Police said they have dismantled three illicit drug labs in Gauteng and arrested 12 people involved in the manufacturing of narcotics in the same period.
This comes as police discovered another drug lab in Douglasdale, Johannesburg, on Thursday, and confiscated narcotics and manufacturing equipment valued at R80m.
In his address to the media on Sunday, Hawks head Maj-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said: “Through collaboration with its Interpol partners, [organised crime investigators] prevented drugs worth R26,000,018.30 from being proliferated into the market.”
Lebeya said they had made significant inroads in apprehending individuals involved in high-profile cases and ensuring accountability and justice for the victims.
Lebeya on Sunday said in the period under review, they had managed to secure 673 arrests for crimes including corruption, fraud, money laundering, police killings, cash-in-transit robberies, illegal mining, damage to essential infrastructure and crimes against the state.
He said most of the arrests were made in Gauteng followed by KwaZulu-Natal.
“Most of the arrests were effected in Gauteng province with 167, KwaZulu-Natal province with 114, North West province with 92, Mpumalanga province with 57 and Eastern Cape province with 56 suspects.
“During these arrests, 68 firearms and 1,797 rounds of ammunition were seized. three clandestine drug laboratories were dismantled in Gauteng province with a total value of R16m,” said Lebeya.
Hawks make inroads in their fight against illicit drugs
Three illicit drug labs in Gauteng dismantled
Image: X
Out of the 673 suspects, 637 are natural people while 36 are juristic people.
Lebeya said during the same period under review, the Hawks also secured convictions on 506 accused.
Of these convictions, 262 accused people inclusive of 12 juristic people were sentenced while the balance of 244 convicts inclusive of 15 juristic people are to be sentenced on dates after the quarter under review.
One of the cases that Lebenya flagged during the briefing is the case of former minister of sports arts and culture, Zizi Kodwa.
Kodwa and his co-accused Jehan McKay, 47, were arrested in June. They are facing charges of corruption emanating from evidence heard during the state capture commission on inquiry.
It is alleged that Kodwa received R1.68m from Mackay, including payments for accommodation at some of Cape Town’s most expensive seaside villas between April 2015 and February 2016 for personal benefit.
Among the 14 alleged payments to Kodwa are three totalling R480,000 in accommodation rental in some of Cape Town's most affluent suburbs – Clifton, Camps Bay and Fresnaye.
It is alleged that he also received a payment of R1m, a portion of which he used to purchase a Jeep in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Another high-profile case Lebeya referred to is the case of Independent Electoral Commission o SA commissioner Dr Nomsa Praisy Masuku, 61.
It is alleged that between January 2012 and April 2012, Masuku who was the head of Standard Bank’s corporate social investment misappropriated the funds.
An intensive investigation by the Johannesburg-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation established that Masuku awarded scholarships to friends and family members through the manipulation of documents and without the approval of the committee.
An amount of R1.2m was deposited directly into her personal bank account.
SowetanLIVE
