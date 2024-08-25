Four people have died and three others injured after a fire gutted an abandoned building in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, on Sunday morning.
Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the incident happened at corner Jannie and Jules streets around 1.15am.
He said the victims are aged between 30 and 40.
"At this stage the cause of the fire is believed to be illegal connection. The fire happened at one of the abandoned buildings in the inner city. They are using all sorts of materials to try and divide this building.
"It is actually a factory that was converted into a residential area. They were not supposed to occupy the building, but they decided to move into the building," he said.
"The fire has been stopped and we will hand over the building to SAPS for further investigations."
Four die from a building fire in Joburg
Three injured in incident at an abandoned structure
Image: EMS
