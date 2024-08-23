President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting the first presidential imbizo of the seventh administration at the Tsakane Sports Stadium in Ekurhuleni on Friday.
The theme is “let’s grow South Africa together” guided by the sub-theme “leave no one behind”.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa hosts seventh administration’s first imbizo
Courtesy of SABC
President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting the first presidential imbizo of the seventh administration at the Tsakane Sports Stadium in Ekurhuleni on Friday.
The theme is “let’s grow South Africa together” guided by the sub-theme “leave no one behind”.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Electricity minister and mineral resources brief media on energy plan
Ramaphosa pays glowing tribute to Zondo for state capture inquiry
ZWE NXUMALO | How government of national unity can grow the economy, create jobs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos