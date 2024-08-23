South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa hosts seventh administration’s first imbizo

By TimesLIVE - 23 August 2024 - 13:34

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting the first presidential imbizo of the seventh administration at the Tsakane Sports Stadium in Ekurhuleni on Friday.

The theme is “let’s grow South Africa together” guided by the sub-theme “leave no one behind”.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Electricity minister and mineral resources brief media on energy plan

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, with the mineral resources department, is on Friday briefing media on the review of the ...
News
4 hours ago

Ramaphosa pays glowing tribute to Zondo for state capture inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the manner in which the Zondo Commission did its work to uncover rot in the governance system would go a long way in ...
News
1 day ago

ZWE NXUMALO | How government of national unity can grow the economy, create jobs

The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Stats SA last week paints a rather grim picture of the situation in SA.
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi on civil society's efforts to fight poverty, inequality
Celebrate Women’s Month with Chateau Del Rei