South Africa

WATCH | Electricity minister and mineral resources brief media on energy plan

By TimesLIVE - 23 August 2024 - 10:36

Courtesy of SABC

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, with the mineral resources department, is on Friday briefing media on the review of the integrated energy plan.

TimesLIVE

Electricity pricing policy in review

The mineral resources and energy department is undertaking a major review of the electricity pricing policy that governs the way the National Energy ...
News
1 day ago

ALWYN ESTERHUIZEN | Awareness needed on Just Energy Transition

SA stands at a pivotal moment in its history. The global shift towards sustainable energy, known as the Just Energy Transition, is not just an ...
Opinion
22 hours ago

City of Cape Town metal theft unit nab suspect for tampering with electricity infrastructure

The City of Cape Town’s metal theft unit has apprehended a suspect for tampering with the city’s electricity metering infrastructure.
News
1 day ago

ZWE NXUMALO | How government of national unity can grow the economy, create jobs

The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Stats SA last week paints a rather grim picture of the situation in SA.
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi on civil society's efforts to fight poverty, inequality
Celebrate Women’s Month with Chateau Del Rei