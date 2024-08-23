Landlord flees hometown after group threatens his life

Businesses in townships and small towns are struggling as extortion gangs intimate and demand protections fees from them. This week police ministry deployed teams of investigators to the Eastern Cape to probe the violence and intimidation, Lindile Sifile and Herman Moloi report.
A Mamelodi man had to flee his hometown after trying to confront a group extorting money from businesses in the area.
The man who spoke to SowetanLIVE on condition of anonymity said his parents had been renting out property to immigrants and in 2021 a criminal group, known in Mamelodi as Boko Haram, approached and demanded protection fees from the tenants.
He tried to push back against this but eventually had to flee Mamelodi after the criminals threatened him.
“Imagine running away from a place that you should be running to after I had tried to defend businesses in the community by confronting the Boko Haram gang. I lost my own family because my then-girlfriend left with our baby saying I was putting their lives in danger,” said the man.
Residents and Mamelodi's business community have often described Boko Haram as a complex criminal network that uses violence and intimidation to extort money from individuals and businesses in the township. The group, which now-convicted murderer Vusi Khekhe led, was so feared that even taxi operators paid them the protection fee.
The man added that the extortionist had also threatened his mother who was running the rental business.
“They told her that she should tell me that I am tempering with their livelihood and that my days are numbered. At the time I understood that they were going to get rid of me,” he said.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Their tenants are mostly Ethiopian traders who run spaza shops and community-based supermarkets.
The man's attempt to protect the tenants at his family home has fallen short as the group continues to demand protection fees from the shopkeepers.
“They demand R400 per month from our four tenants. They come armed and if you tell them that you do not have the money they slap you in the face and cock their guns in front of everyone,” he said.
The payment of the protection fee has now divided his family with some relatives calling for his mother to close the rental business but she is refusing as she needs the income.
He said the community in Mamelodi is scared and has given up on addressing the issue of the extortion gangs.
An informal tyre business operator in the area told SowetanLIVE that he pays R275 per month to the gang so that they do not bother him.
“These [Boko Haram] people are dangerous. We all pay. You can go to any shop like this one or a scrapyard they will tell you that they pay. They come every month and demand R275 and we pay but most people don't talk about it because they are scared,” he said.
Image: Gallo Image/Lefty Shivambu
SowetanLIVE had reached out to some community activists and NGOs in the area for comments but they refused to speak saying the issue was “sensitive and dangerous”.
ANC councillor in Tshwane Joel Masilela said they were aware of the allegations about Boko Haram but nobody has brought substantial evidence to the authorities.
“Even with the people that are said to be Boko Haram they deny to be affiliated to such. The very same people who are accused of terrorising the community are being used by the same community to resolve their problems such as debt collecting,” he said.
“We are told that Boko Haram has good relationships with foreign shop owners and ever since that relationship started the shops are no longer being robbed like they used to,” he said.
Masilela said they cannot act against Boko Haram because no one has complained to them with evidence.
When asked about allegations that some ANC members were also Boko Haram members, Masilela said: “I take great exception that members of the ANC will participate in such grouping, I don't agree.” - MoloiH@sowetan.co.za
SowetanLIVE
