How pensioner lost R2m to Tinder 'lover'

Image: Veli Nhlapo
Two relatives accused of creating a fictitious character on Tinder and defrauding a pensioner of R2m after she went to the site looking for love appeared in court over the alleged crime.
Yesterday, Kgotlelelo Molokoane, 42, and her nephew Thabang Molokoane, 34, appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court for allegedly defrauding Katz of R2m in a sophisticated Tinder scam back in 2014 when she went on the dating site looking for a partner.
In a plot twist, the money she gave to her "lover" to help him in his alleged business venture went into the duo's bank accounts.
They have since been arrested and charged with defrauding Katz.
Molokoane and Thabang face charges of fraud, theft and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
According to the state, in August 2014 Katz met a man on Tinder who introduced himself as Shane Brandauer. He claimed to be a self-employed medical supply contractor with a lucrative contract at Olivedale Hospital in Randburg
At the time, Katz was widowed and 67 years old.
"Katz and Brandauer exchanged contact numbers where over time he gained her trust. He later informed her that he had won a contract at the hospital and convinced her to invest in his purported company, promising substantial returns from the hospital contract," said the state.
Trusting the man she believed to be her romantic partner, Katz is said to have transferred a total of R2,020,000 to two bank accounts. The two bank accounts are held in the names of Molokoane (Standard Bank) and Thabang (First National Bank).
The state said the request for money from Brandauer became so regular that over months, Katz was sending amounts no less than R25,000 to these two accounts, weekly if not daily.
The first amount to the account held in Molokoane’s name was made on September 12 2014 when Katz deposited R250,000, followed by R30,000 in September 22.
Three days later in September 25, Katz deposited R25,000, then deposited R70,000 two days later in September 27 and then R140,000 in September 30.
Brandauer kept making request and the following day, in October 1, she sent him R25,000 followed by R215,000 the following day and R200,000 in October 10.
The total amount sent to the Standard Bank account was R955,000.
However, Brandauer's requests continued and he allegedly gave Katz an FNB account, held in Thabang’s name, to transfer into.
In October 13, three days after depositing R200,000 into Molokoane's account, Katz then put R80,000 into that FNB account. She then deposited R111,000 in October 21.
Six days later in October 27 she deposited R212,000.
In November 3 Katz sent a further R247,000 and then R110,000 in November 11.
A further R80,000 was deposited in November 26, followed by R40,000 in December 22.
The requests for more money continued into the new year, where Katz made the last deposit of R25,000 on January 13 2015.
The total amount sent to the FNB account was R1,065,000.
Katz sent the money despite having never personally met Brandauer.
The state said after sending the money, Katz made multiple attempts to contact Brandauer, like following up with the address that he had given her in Northcliff, Johannesburg.
However, she found that the address was fake and he also avoided her continuous attempts to meet up.
She later reported the matter to police.
In a statement she made to the police, Katz said she tried to get hold of Brandauer but found that he kept avoiding her every move. At every attempt to meet, he would tell her that he was either away on business in Japan, London or the US.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
When police followed the money trail, they found that it had been sent to Molokoane and Thabang.
Investigations also revealed that Brandauer was a fictitious persona created by the two to facilitate the scam.
Police also found that there was no Shane Brandauer who was ever awarded a tender at Olivedale Hospital.
Molokoane and Thabang, according to the state, acted in common purpose – and Brandauer, who the state has determined to be fictitious – to unlawfully, falsely and with an intent, to defraud Katz.
“There could not have been good returns for the complainant as the money was never invested but was used by the two accused for their own benefit,” said the state.
Katz died of natural causes this year. She was 77 years old.
Molokoane and her nephew will be back in court on September 30.
